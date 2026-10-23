Lewis Hamilton says Formula One’s planned return to Africa could extend his career, with the seven-time world champion determined to compete on the continent before retiring from the sport.

The Ferrari driver, who turns 42 in January, said the prospect of racing in Africa has given him fresh motivation after Formula One reached an agreement with Rwanda to pursue a Grand Prix in the early 2030s.

Hamilton is contracted to Ferrari through 2027 but suggested he could remain in the sport longer if he continues to deliver competitive results.

“I'm now forced to stay a lot longer because we have a race in Africa, and that's been my dream, to be able to race in Africa,” Hamilton said Thursday during a news conference alongside championship leader Kimi Antonelli ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

“I have to keep fighting to try and stay fit. If I can still punch out good results over the next year, we'll keep it going.”

Antonelli, 20, who replaced Hamilton at Mercedes last season, encouraged the veteran to stay on the grid long enough to experience the race.

“You got to do at least the first one,” the Italian said.

Hamilton has long advocated for Formula One to return to Africa, which last hosted a championship race at South Africa's Kyalami circuit in 1993. As the sport's first and only Black world champion, he has repeatedly called for greater representation and opportunities across the continent.

The 41-year-old said securing an African Grand Prix had required years of discussions with Formula One executives and political leaders across the continent.

“Countless meetings with the stakeholders, so many meetings with (F1 CEO) Stefano (Domenicali) at his office in London, but also on race weekends, countless calls: 'What's happening? Where are we going? Who are you meeting with?'” Hamilton said.

He also recalled holding discussions with presidents from several African countries as efforts to bring the championship back to the continent continued.

“Many meetings with different presidents from different countries. Lots of phone calls with different presidents from different countries within Africa,” he said. “I think for me, it's a place that deserves to have a grand prix. It's about more than just one country. It's about the continent itself.”

Hamilton said hosting a race would help raise global awareness of Africa, its history and its diverse countries, while creating opportunities for people to engage more deeply with the continent.

However, Rwanda's potential role as host has drawn criticism from human rights campaigners. Amnesty International recently accused Formula One of using empty rhetoric and described the proposed race as a “sportswashing prize,” arguing that the event could help Rwanda improve its international image despite concerns over its human rights record.

Sportswashing refers to efforts by governments or other powerful institutions to use major sporting events to improve their reputations and divert attention from criticism.

Hamilton acknowledged the concerns but said he did not control where Formula One staged its races, noting that problems existed in countries around the world.

“Of course, I don't get to choose where we go. Naturally, there are problems all over the world today, so I've seen many of the stories. But I think we really have to approach it with humility,” he said.

He added that bringing Formula One to Africa should not mean ignoring human rights concerns or the continent's broader history. Instead, he hopes the race will encourage fans and visitors to learn more about the issues affecting the host country and Africa as a whole.

“Of course, going there doesn't mean that you neglect the things that are happening there. So hopefully many people start to educate themselves a little bit more about what is happening there and what has happened there for hundreds of years. I hope that does spark the conversation,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton's comments come as he enters the later stages of a career that has made him one of the most successful drivers in Formula One history. Fernando Alonso, the oldest active driver on the grid at 45, recently signed another season with Aston Martin, showing that age alone does not necessarily signal an immediate end to a driver's career.