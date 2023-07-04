In what can only be described as a high-stakes battle, Lewis Hamilton finds himself at odds with Mercedes as their contract negotiations reach a critical juncture.

The seven-time champion, hungry for a favorable deal, appears to have hit a roadblock in his quest for a new agreement.

With just a few months left on his current contract, the pressure is mounting for both parties to find a resolution.

Reports suggest that Hamilton's hopes have been dashed, as Mercedes has denied his latest request.

The Mail revealed that the British racing icon would not be granted the five-year extension he had sought.

The tantalizing prospect of a long-term commitment to the Silver Arrows seems to have slipped through Hamilton's grasp.

Earlier discussions in Spain had bred optimism, with Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff envisioning a swift resolution.

However, weeks have now passed without any substantial progress being made.

A glimmer of hope lingered in Spielberg, as Wolff maintained a positive outlook, affirming that a solution could still be reached over the summer.

"We are just a few days away from closing the deal," Wolff confidently stated. "We are committed to crossing every 't' and dotting every 'i.' Perfection is our goal."

As previously reported, Hamilton had set his sights on a monumental five-year deal worth a staggering 250 million pounds ($317.6 million).

Intriguingly, insiders suggest that the financial aspect isn't the primary stumbling block in the negotiations.

Another revelation emerged, indicating that Hamilton would not be inclined to accept a mere one-year extension, fearing that rising star George Russell may overshadow him within the team.

Despite these complexities, Hamilton has remained steadfast in his loyalty to Mercedes, often hinting that a new contract was merely a formality.

However, The Mail now suggests that the German automotive giant is leaning toward offering Hamilton a one-year deal with the option for a second year.

In addition to securing his racing future, Hamilton is rumored to be interested in a prestigious 10-year brand ambassador role, commanding an impressive 20 million pounds per year, once he decides to retire from the track.

The 38-year-old last addressed the swirling speculation during his time in Canada, emphasizing that he remained unperturbed by the ongoing negotiations.

"We've had some positive discussions recently," Hamilton revealed. "These contracts are intricate and multifaceted. It's not a simple matter of signing a driving contract. Currently, I plan to continue racing with Mercedes for a significant period. It's important to explore all avenues further to solidify my partnership with such an outstanding organization. I'm in no rush, and the timing is crucial."

Hamilton's encounters with Wolff have been frequent, further strengthening their already robust relationship.

Assurances have been exchanged, and conversations have unfolded. The completion of this deal lies in the hands of these two influential figures, who are determined to reach an agreement that satisfies both parties.

"As long as it gets done, I'm content," Hamilton remarked confidently. "Toto and I have had numerous discussions, and our bond is exceptional. Timing is everything, and it will be done when it's done."