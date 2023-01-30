Gathering to celebrate their shared heritage, the proud Laz people of the Black Sea region gathered in Istanbul's Çekmeköy Municipality to partake in the Anchovy Festival, during which the exciting "Formulaz Races" were held.

Spectators watched in amazement as the racers roared the intricately crafted wooden cars to life with manual pedals, revving their engines and challenging each other in an intense race to reach the finish line first.

Addressing the journalists before the "Anchovy Festival and Formulaz Races" held in front of the Alemdağ Cultural Center, Çekmeköy Mayor Ahmet Poyraz expressed his delight at the prospect of keeping the Black Sea culture alive in their districts.

Poyraz said that this year marked the inaugural "Formulaz" races at the Anchovy festival. It appears this exciting tradition will be ongoing in the years to come.

The start of the races was given with the traditional method "Xaşattule," which is known to make a popping sound when the thick, braided rope in the form of a whip strikes the ground.

At the competition, where the volunteers were arranged into groups of five, the officials methodically examined each wooden car to ensure it adhered to the set regulations.

At the competition, where participants were awarded gleaming cups and medals, prizes were also given to the triumphant victors.

Poyraz, who was assisting the catering crew in preparing fish and bread, said that 6 tons of anchovies would be shared with the citizens as part of the festivities.

At the event, artists from the Black Sea region, such as Murat Köse, Gökhan Can Boğaznakoğlu, the Koliva group and horn dancers, provided stunning performances.