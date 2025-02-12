The trial of three men accused of attempting to extort the family of former Formula One driver Michael Schumacher is set to conclude Wednesday with a verdict.

Two of the defendants – a father and son – have already confessed before the Wuppertal District Court in western Germany.

The third, a former security employee of the Schumachers, has remained silent. He is accused of passing on the material to the main defendant and his son.

Michael Schumacher, a record seven-time Formula One world champion, has been shielded from the public eye by his family since a skiing accident in 2013 left him with a serious head injury.

The Schumacher family was blackmailed with the threat of the publication of private photographs and videos unless they paid 15 million euros ($15.5 million).

According to the public prosecutor's office, 900 pictures, nearly 600 videos and Schumacher's digitized medical records were seized.