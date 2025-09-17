Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has raised his voice against what he described as “genocide” in Gaza, directly referencing a landmark United Nations report and urged his global audience to take immediate humanitarian action.

In a series of Instagram posts viewed by millions, the 40-year-old driver highlighted the mounting humanitarian catastrophe, citing indiscriminate bombings, starvation and the collapse of essential services that have left over a million Palestinians displaced and tens of thousands dead.

Hamilton’s plea coincides with intensified Israeli military operations in Gaza City, part of a conflict that has already claimed over 64,000 Palestinian lives and injured more than 160,000.

Unprecedented genocide

Hamilton’s statement followed the Sept. 16 release of a comprehensive 72-page report from the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, chaired by former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay.

The report, which covers events from Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, incursion into southern Israel, through July 2025, determined that Tel Aviv authorities have committed four of the five acts defined under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention: killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately imposing life-threatening conditions and obstructing births.

The commission cited “genocidal intent” evidenced by systematic destruction of healthcare and educational facilities, targeted attacks on children, widespread sexual and gender-based violence and public statements framing military operations as a campaign of total annihilation.

The findings mark the first time a U.N. body has formally concluded that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide, a determination that could influence ongoing cases at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Israel has strongly rejected the report, calling it “distorted” and politically biased, while human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have called for unrestricted aid access and an arms embargo.

Humanitarian plea

Hamilton’s message went beyond condemnation.

He called on his followers to support three frontline organizations delivering critical aid: Doctors Without Borders (MSF), UNICEF and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF).

“We can’t just stand by and do nothing,” Hamilton wrote. “I’ve donated to three organizations that work tirelessly to help those in need. If you have anything to give, I’d be grateful if you joined me.”

MSF operates field hospitals treating war injuries and malnutrition cases amid a collapsing healthcare system.

UNICEF focuses on child protection and nutrition, reporting that one child dies every hour due to famine and related conditions.

PCRF provides medical evacuations and psychological support to Gaza’s youth, who make up nearly half the population. Hamilton’s appeal resonated across social media, sparking #StandWithGaza trending worldwide with over 500,000 engagements within hours.

Amplifying global awareness

Hamilton’s advocacy for Gaza is part of his broader commitment to social justice and humanitarian causes.

He has consistently used his platform to highlight issues ranging from racial inequality to climate change and since the Gaza war’s onset, he has repeatedly called for cease-fires and humanitarian intervention.

Ahead of the 2025 F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi and his transition to Ferrari in 2026, Hamilton leverages his visibility to draw attention to the human cost of conflict, emphasizing that celebrity influence can translate into real-world impact.

Global repercussions

The UN report and Hamilton’s intervention highlight the tension between international diplomacy and public moral pressure. While some governments push for sanctions or humanitarian corridors, Israel insists its operations target Hamas members.

Meanwhile, aid organizations struggle to reach those in need and hospitals remain overwhelmed by casualties and malnutrition.