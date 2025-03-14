Lewis Hamilton is undeterred by the monumental expectations surrounding his Ferrari debut at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, insisting there’s no pressure on him to prove anything.

Despite the media frenzy over his switch from Mercedes, which has followed a challenging period in his career, Hamilton remains focused solely on the task ahead: delivering his best performance.

"I'm not here to prove anything," the 40-year-old British driver said. "I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I know what it takes. The only pressure I feel is from within. I push myself harder than anyone else could."

Hamilton's switch to Ferrari marks the fulfillment of a childhood dream, but it comes after a difficult few years in which he claimed just two wins in his last 69 races.

Even with a new team, he’s eager to return to winning form and chase that record-breaking eighth world title.

“I want to give everything this weekend and make sure I’m at my best," Hamilton added. "The goal is always to win and push the team forward."

Ferrari, who finished second in the constructors' championship last season, remain poised to challenge for the title, with only minor technical changes to the rulebook over the winter. Hamilton’s two-year, 50 million pounds-a-year ($64.7 million) contract with Ferrari is seen as a pivotal move in his career to cement his place in history.

"I’ve had a few tough years with Mercedes, and now it's time to make sure this year is better than the last three," Hamilton said, reflecting on his career trajectory.

This weekend’s race in Melbourne is a significant milestone for him, as it marks 18 years since his F1 debut at Albert Park with McLaren, where he finished third and almost clinched the championship in a spectacular rookie season.

Back then, Hamilton was a fresh-faced 22-year-old with little support, a far cry from the seasoned, confident driver he is now.

“I didn’t have a team or the foundation I have now,” he said. "But now I’m comfortable in my own skin, and it’s been an incredible journey."

On track, Hamilton’s first free practice session saw him place 12th, more than half a second behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

However, by the second session, Hamilton improved to 5th, just 0.42 seconds off Leclerc, who topped the timesheets. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur downplayed early performance concerns, saying Hamilton’s primary task was adjusting to the new team’s systems and software.

“We’re not expecting him to be at the limit straight away,” Vasseur noted. “It’s a learning process, but I’m convinced he’ll perform soon. Just look at Carlos Sainz’s performance here last year – he won after a similar start.”

Hamilton himself echoed the sentiment, saying the Ferrari car felt different but not uncomfortable. “It’s not bad – it just requires a different way of driving,” he explained. “It’s about bedding in and getting faster, step by step.”