Lewis Hamilton announced the death of his bulldog Roscoe, a familiar presence in the Formula 1 paddock, calling putting him to sleep “one of the most painful experiences” of his life.

Hamilton missed a tire testing day last week to care for Roscoe, who had been in a coma after battling pneumonia. Roscoe passed away Sunday evening, Hamilton shared on Instagram Monday.

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end,” Hamilton wrote.

The 12-year-old bulldog, whom Hamilton described as his “best friend” on X, had been a constant presence in the F1 paddock throughout Hamilton’s career and had 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

“Although I lost Coco, my dog who died in 2020, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mom and many close friends have,” he added.

“It is one of the most painful experiences, and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life: to love so deeply and to be loved in return.”

Roscoe’s death prompted condolences from across the F1 world.

Ferrari wrote on X that the bulldog would be “forever part of the paddock,” adding, “Rest easy, Roscoe.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss, mate,” Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate George Russell commented on Instagram.

“Lewis Hamilton’s beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world,” the official F1 account posted. “Our thoughts are with Lewis during this difficult time.” Governing body the FIA said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

Hamilton is next scheduled to race at this week’s Singapore Grand Prix as he seeks his first podium finish in a full F1 season since joining Ferrari for 2025.