The Bahrain Grand Prix, canceled in April due to the Middle East war, will be held in Malaysia in early October, Formula 1 organizers announced Sunday.

"Formula 1 and the FIA can confirm that Malaysia will host the ... Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit from Oct. 2-4 2026," F1 and motorsport's world governing body said in a statement.

The original F1 calendar featured 24 races, but those in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were canceled because of the war. Upcoming events in neighbouring Qatar and Abu Dhabi also remain in doubt.

While F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali spoke in early July of the possibility of holding a Grand Prix in the Gulf on Oct. 4, the resumption of hostilities between Iran and the United States in recent weeks has effectively ruled out that option.

Sepang circuit, near Kuala Lumpur's international airport, returns to the calendar for the first time since 2017 to host what will be called the "Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia."

The track has also been the venue for a MotoGP race since 1999.

F1 indicated that Bahrain would cover a large part of the costs involved in rescheduling the race.

It will slot in between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sept. 26 and the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct. 11, restoring the championship to 23 races.

"This is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue," said Domenicali.

"Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history."

"It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world," he added.

Uncertainty still hangs over the end of the season, as the last two rounds are supposed to take place in Qatar and Abu Dhabi on Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.

These two races could be canceled and several options are on the table to replace them, such as staging two consecutive Grands Prix in Las Vegas at the end of November or even holding one or two final races in Europe.

In that case, the Imola (Italy) and Portimao (Portugal) circuits are the most likely candidates, several sources within the paddock told AFP.

No final decision on the last two rounds in the Gulf is expected before late September or early October, with authorities opting to wait and see how the situation develops.