Marc Marquez claimed his fifth consecutive win and eighth victory of the season Sunday at the Czech MotoGP, tightening his grip on the world championship lead with just six races remaining.

The factory Ducati rider beat Marco Bezzecchi on an Aprilia by almost two seconds, while Pedro Acosta on a KTM came in third in his first race podium finish of the season.

Marquez had a fifth straight perfect weekend, winning both the sprint on Saturday and Sunday's race.

The 32-year-old Spaniard now leads the world championship with 381 points, 120 ahead of his younger brother Alex, who crashed, and 168 ahead of Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

"It has been a super first part of the season and especially these last races," Marquez said.

"I feel better and better and I'm riding super good," he added.

Bagnaia started from pole in bright sunshine but only retained the lead until the second lap when Bezzecchi eased past him, with Marquez following suit soon afterwards.

Acosta did the same to settle down in third after getting a boost from a second-place finish in Saturday's sprint.

Marquez glided past Bezzecchi in lap eight as the runaway trio kept building up their lead, and as so often this season, kept widening the gap comfortably.

The three stayed put until the finish line, although fourth-placed Bagnaia gave Acosta a hard time pressing from behind.

"The first lap was unbelievable," said Bezzecchi.

"I had so much fun in the first half of the race, but unfortunately, when Marc passed me, I immediately saw that he had something more."

"I tried to attack, but he was strong. Anyway, I made a fantastic performance, I'm very, very happy," added the Italian.

'Long journey'

Acosta relished his Brno podium finishes after spending much of the year battling a forearm injury.

"The last time that I was in the podium was in Thailand last year. It was a really long journey to come back here," said the 21-year-old Spaniard.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin collected his first points after finishing seventh in the first race he has completed this year.

Martin sat out the first three races following two pre-season crashes and then crashed again during his comeback race at Qatar, missing another seven events.

Marquez took 40 minutes, 04.628 seconds to complete the 21 laps on the resurfaced 5.4-kilometer Brno circuit, returning to the MotoGP calendar after a five-year break due to financial woes.

Bezzecchi crossed the line 1.753 seconds adrift, while Acosta trailed Marquez by 3.366 seconds.

Almost 220,000 fans gathered in the stands for the weekend as Marquez sped to his fourth MotoGP win at Brno after 2013, 2017 and 2019.

'Time to relax'

Alex Marquez retired after crashing on lap two to leave Brno without a point following a disappointing 17th spot in the sprint race.

He took out Joan Mir, who also walked away from the gravel safety area, just like Enea Bastianini a lap later.

Japan's Takaaki Nakagami was ruled out of the race after suffering a knee injury in a crash in Saturday's sprint.

The MotoGP circus will now take a summer break and resume with the Austrian GP on Aug. 15-17.

"Now it's the summer break but still 10 races to go. Time to relax, but in Austria I (will) keep the same mentality with the same intensity," said Marquez.

He is eyeing his seventh MotoGP world title – and first since 2019 – that would put him level with Valentino Rossi and one behind the legendary Giacomo Agostini.