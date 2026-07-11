Marc Marquez continued his remarkable dominance at the Sachsenring on Saturday, smashing the circuit lap record to secure pole position for the German MotoGP and strengthen his bid for another victory at one of his most successful tracks.

The factory Ducati rider clocked a blistering lap of 1 minute, 19.041 seconds in the closing moments of qualifying, edging younger brother Alex Marquez by just 0.061 seconds to complete a Marquez family lockout of the front row. VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio qualified third after briefly holding provisional pole.

The pole was Marquez's third of the 2026 MotoGP season and his record ninth premier-class pole at Sachsenring, making him the first rider in MotoGP history to achieve that feat at the German circuit.

Nicknamed the "King of the Ring," the reigning world champion will now chase a 13th career victory at Sachsenring on Sunday, including a 10th in the premier class. A win would see him equal Italian legend Giacomo Agostini's records for the most victories at a single Grand Prix (13) and the most premier-class wins at one circuit (10).

"Getting on the front row was the target," Marquez said. "Especially setting the lap record feels good."

Qualifying delivered a dramatic finish after several riders briefly looked capable of taking pole.

Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez initially surged to the top of the timesheets before Di Giannantonio, who previously held the circuit record, produced a rapid lap late in the session to move into first.

Marquez, however, responded emphatically.

The Spaniard delivered two flying laps on his final run, with the second proving untouchable as he reclaimed the top spot and rewrote the Sachsenring record books.

Alex Marquez admitted he was disappointed to narrowly miss out on pole before appreciating the family achievement.

"I was upset in the moment to not get the pole," the Gresini Racing rider said. "But happy to see Marc and me again at the top."

Di Giannantonio, meanwhile, was satisfied with a front-row start despite seeing his lap record fall.

"Getting the front row was super important, but disappointed about the lap record being stolen," the Italian joked.

"Jokes apart, I am really happy. I think I have done well. Sure, the Marquez brothers were better than me today. But it's nice to have this kind of speed here."

Fernandez ultimately qualified fourth after slipping from provisional pole, while teammate Ai Ogura, fresh off his breakthrough victory at Assen, completed an impressive session in fifth.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo continued to show encouraging pace with the manufacturer's updated front-wing package. After advancing through Qualifying One alongside Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, the Frenchman secured sixth on the grid.

Bagnaia, however, could not carry his Q1 momentum into the pole shootout and will start only 11th.

The biggest setback of the day belonged to Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.

Still recovering from a violent crash at Assen two weeks ago, the Italian crashed heavily again during his second flying lap after losing the rear of his bike at more than 130 kph (81 mph). He was launched over the handlebars before tumbling repeatedly through the gravel.

Bezzecchi had been eighth fastest before the accident but returned to the paddock on a scooter and took no further part in qualifying.

Medical examinations later confirmed he had broken his left collarbone, ruling him out of the remainder of the German Grand Prix weekend. Aprilia said the 27-year-old will return to Italy for surgery.

The crash compounded a difficult morning for Aprilia, whose championship leader Jorge Martin could manage only the ninth-fastest qualifying time.