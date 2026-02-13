Four-time world champion Max Verstappen criticized Formula One’s new-era machinery after the second day of preseason testing in Bahrain, branding the redesigned cars “anti-racing.”

The Dutch driver logged 136 laps for Red Bull on Wednesday and posted the second-fastest time of the day before handing over duties to new teammate Isack Hadjar on Thursday. Despite the mileage and early pace, Verstappen made clear he is far from impressed.

Speaking at his first news conference of the season, he questioned the direction of this year’s sweeping regulation changes, which have forced every team into a full rethink of chassis and power units with a stronger emphasis on energy management. For Verstappen, the shift risks dulling the wheel-to-wheel edge that defines Formula One.

“To drive, they are not a lot of fun, to be honest,” he said.

“I would say the right word is management. It’s not very Formula One-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids.

“But the rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that.

“As a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out and at the moment you cannot drive like that. There’s a lot going on.

“A lot of what you do as a driver, in terms of inputs, has a massive effect on the energy side of things. For me, that’s just not Formula One.

“Maybe it’s then better to drive Formula E, right? Because that’s all about energy, efficiency and management.”

Verstappen said he does like the look of the new cars.

“Honestly, the proportion of the car looks good, I think,” he said. “That’s not the problem. It’s just everything else that is a bit, for me, anti-racing.”

He tempered his criticism when it came to the engineers and designers working under the new regulations.

Red Bull have dispensed with the Honda engines of previous years and are competing this season for the first time with their own factory-built power units.

“On the other hand, I also know how much work has been going on in the background, also from the engine side, for the guys,” he said. “So it’s not always the nicest thing to say, but I also want to be realistic as a driver.”

On Wednesday, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton also weighed in, calling on the FIA, the sport’s governing body, to resolve differing interpretations of the new regulations to ensure all teams start “on an equal playing field.”

On track Thursday, Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets for Ferrari with 128 laps.

World champion Lando Norris, who was quickest on Wednesday, was just behind after putting his McLaren through 139 laps, while George Russell was third-fastest for Mercedes.