McLaren has requested a "right of review" regarding Lando Norris' contentious penalty at the U.S. Grand Prix, while George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have called on Formula One to appoint full-time stewards.

Norris received a five-second penalty for overtaking Max Verstappen in the final stages of the race in Austin, despite both drivers leaving the track. McLaren contends that Verstappen forced his championship rival wide. As a result, Verstappen crossed the finish line ahead of Norris, extending his title lead to 57 points.

A hearing will take place in Mexico on Friday following McLaren's request, which will determine whether there is "significant and relevant" new evidence that was unavailable to the stewards at the time of their decision.

McLaren said in a statement, "We believe there is a significant and new element that was unavailable to us at the time the decision was made."

Formula One has a different stewarding panel at each race, and it is not a full-time, professional role.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said he believes that needs to change and that F1 should follow the lead of other global sports.

"The stewards are doing the best job that they can. They have a set of guidelines that they follow," the Mercedes driver said. "The only way you are going to have consistency is if you have the same stewards at every single race weekend. They are very experienced, but they are here as almost volunteers. It is not a professional, paid job. If you look at football, for example, even though there is controversy, they are professionals. As a sport, that's probably the direction that we should be heading."

Russell believes Verstappen should also have been penalized but said that the Dutchman is finding a "loophole" and would not have made the same move if it were not against his title rival.

"I think Max should have also received a penalty for running off the track," Russell added. "You can argue Max's driving is not against the regulations; he is just finding a loophole. He is in a title battle with Lando, the same way he was in a title battle with Lewis (in 2021). I don't think he would have made the same maneuver if it were any other driver. In the same way that in Brazil 2021, he would not have made the same maneuver if it were any other driver. So it is a bit do-or-die, and I think he is quite happy to drive in that manner against his title rival, which I totally understand."

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has had a number of wheel-to-wheel tussles with Verstappen and echoed Russell's view on the move to full-time stewards.

"There has always been a gray area; that is why he (Verstappen) has gotten away with it for so long," Hamilton said. "As a sport, we need to level up in all areas. You look at other global sports; they have full-time refs, and I am sure that would not be a bad thing for our sport. I experienced it many times with Max. You should not be able to launch the car up the inside, go off, and still hold your position."

Verstappen also made a bold move up the inside into Turn 1 in Austin as pole-sitter Norris slipped to fourth. The three-time world champion is confident his moves meet the regulations and laughed off the suggestion that he was not concerned about making the corner in his battle with Norris.

"It is quite impressive that people can read my mind," Verstappen said. "It is crazy; I always try to make the corner. I don't try to look for shortcuts. I think everyone should speak for themselves. Don't bother too much about other people and just enjoy your life."