Oscar Piastri, aware of how quickly dominance can vanish in Formula One, is approaching his unexpected early-season break with cautious optimism that McLaren can challenge Mercedes once racing resumes.

The Australian endured a disastrous start, crashing en route to the grid at his home Grand Prix in Melbourne and then failing to start in China because of an electrical fault in his car.

Round three in Japan, however, offered a reminder of his talent, as Piastri finished second behind Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, echoing the form that left him 34 points clear in last season’s title race after 15 rounds.

With the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix postponed amid the Middle East crisis, Formula One now faces nearly a month off before action returns in Miami in early May.

Piastri, who turned 25 on Monday, views the pause in the season as an opportunity for McLaren to work on closing the gap with Mercedes, which has won all three grands prix and the China sprint so far this year.

“Obviously the off-season this year was very short, so it's a nice little window for everyone to get some good training in,” he said in a video posted on social media this week.

“Just some more time to prepare, basically. I think we've learned a lot in the first few races and still have plenty more to learn. It just gives us more time to analyze stuff, sit down, digest it and try to come back stronger for Miami.”

Humbling Experience

Piastri, in his third season in Formula One, was named Wednesday as Australia’s top-earning sportsperson by the Sydney Morning Herald, with an estimated income of A$57 million to A$59 million ($40.31 million to $41.72 million).

His marketability soared last year when he won seven of the first 15 races in the then-dominant McLaren, threatening to end Australia’s 46-year wait for a world champion.

In the end, the wins stopped, and his teammate Lando Norris took the crown, with Max Verstappen’s late-season surge for Red Bull relegating Piastri to third in the final standings.

It was a humbling experience for Piastri but one he has clearly learned from as McLaren aims to close the performance gap Mercedes has opened under the new regulations this season.

“We know from last year that even when you have the best car, you still need to operate it at an incredibly high level,” he said after holding off Mercedes’ George Russell at times during his run to the Suzuka podium.

“I think it's interesting to see that when someone else has the fastest car, it's not that straightforward. The fact that I could keep George behind for so long was really encouraging, but we're under no illusion.

“We did everything right this weekend and still got beaten by 15 seconds, so we have a pretty big gap to fill. I'm confident we can get there, but yes, we still have some work to do.”