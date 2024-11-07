Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari next season, but reports claiming the seven-time Formula One champion would leave Mercedes before the end of the current season have been denied by the team.

Speculation about an early departure grew following Hamilton's disappointing performance in Brazil, where he finished 11th in Saturday's sprint race and 10th in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.

After the latter event, Hamilton told his team over the radio: "That was a disaster of a weekend, guys. The worst the car has ever been. Thank you for contributing to try, and great job to all the guys at the pit stop."

He continued, "If this is the last time I get to perform, it was a shame it wasn't great, but I'm grateful for you."

Hamilton later told Sky Sports F1 that instead of competing in the remaining three events of the year, he "could happily go and take a holiday."

However, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday that Mercedes confirmed Hamilton would remain behind the wheel for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 24, Lusail, Qatar, on Dec. 1, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 8.

Hamilton, 39, sits seventh in this year's F1 driver standings, while Mercedes is fourth in the constructors' standings. He has two wins this year – at the British Grand Prix and the Belgian Grand Prix – marking the 104th and 105th victories of his career.

His series championships came in 2008, 2014, 2015, and then four in a row from 2017-20.