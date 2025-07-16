Mick Schumacher has confirmed ongoing talks with the future Cadillac Formula One team as he eyes a return to the grid.

“So far, the communication has been very positive,” Schumacher told motorsport.com Brazil.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher was in Sao Paulo last weekend, competing in the World Endurance Championship with the Alpine team.

Cadillac is set to join Formula One in 2026 as the 11th team, and Schumacher believes the American carmaker has “an unbelievable project” and “a great history.”

There has been much speculation about who will take the two Cadillac seats. Team principal Graeme Lowdon has previously confirmed that Schumacher is among the candidates.

“It’s an honor to be part of it, to negotiate with them, and a great position to be in,” Schumacher said.

He made his F1 debut in 2021 with Haas and raced for the U.S. team through 2022, but his contract was not extended.

According to media reports, former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is expected to be announced as one of the Cadillac drivers for 2026.

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas is also considered a top candidate.