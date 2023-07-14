MXGP Türkiye and Türkiye MotoFest are set to captivate the world's most skilled motocross riders and ignite the spirit of youth and sports from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 in Afyonkarahisar.

Under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, these events mark a significant milestone as Türkiye commemorates its 100th year as a republic.

Notably, the MXGP series, broadcasted in 180 countries, continues to elevate Türkiye's global profile.

The thrilling Türkiye round of the World Motocross Championship (MXGP), where the world's finest motocross athletes compete, will take place simultaneously with the Türkiye MotoFest, an unparalleled integrated youth and sports extravaganza.

The press release for this spectacular race and festival, renowned for attracting young enthusiasts and the high-income bracket from around the globe, took place in Istanbul on Friday.

Affirming the potential of Afyonkarahisar, Governor Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı expressed constant amazement at the city's achievements.

Afyonkarahisar Governor Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı speaks at the MXGP Türkiye press release event, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 14, 2023. (DHA Photo)

"For the past six years, Afyonkarahisar has been hosting the World Motocross Championship, one of the most significant sporting events worldwide. This year, the World Motocross Championship (MXGP), World Women's Motocross Championship (MXWOMEN), World Junior Motocross Championship (MX2) and European Motocross Championship (EMX250) will witness fierce competition among world-renowned teams. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Afyonkarahisar has demonstrated its potential by organizing Türkiye's largest event, even hosting two races," she said.

Yiğitbaşı highlighted that MXGP Türkiye, held at the Afyon Motorsports Center, received the Best Country Promotion Award for its exceptional infrastructure and paddock facilities.

"Our city, where the crème de la crème of motocross is determined, transforms this race into a festival. Türkiye MotoFest, along with the captivating Türkiye MotoFest Concerts featuring our nation's brightest stars, creates an electric atmosphere infused with an array of youth activities. This year, we anticipate the participation of over 300,000 attendees, including major Turkish and global brands. We invite everyone to experience the extraordinary ambiance of Afyonkarahisar, where world-class festivals and events come to life," she added.

Among other invited guests was Afyonkarahisar Mayor Mehmet Zeybek, who declared the city's status as a burgeoning sports hub, attracting 25 teams for their summer training camps.

Afyonkarahisar Mayor Mehmet Zeybek speaks at the MXGP Türkiye press release event, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 14, 2023. (DHA Photo)

"With the World Motocross Championship, which we will host for the sixth time in the past five years, Afyonkarahisar is on the verge of becoming the sporting capital of the world. Our city is conveniently located within a three-hour radius for a significant portion of Türkiye, making it the most accessible city in the country. Moreover, we stand on the historic grounds where the flame of liberation was ignited and victories were achieved. From eggs to meat, from gastronomy to marble, we consistently lead in various fields. With the 2023 World Motocross Championship and Türkiye MotoFest, our city will once again shine on the world stage, elevating both Türkiye and Afyonkarahisar," he said.

Underlining the remarkable efforts of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation in representing Türkiye and nurturing athlete development, Bekir Yunus Uçar, president of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF), highlighted the enduring popularity of motorcycle sports among the youth.

"According to a survey conducted among young people, motorcycle sports ranked fourth when they were asked to choose a sport if given the opportunity. Therefore, for the sixth time in the last five years, we are honored to host an event like MXGP, which demands both exceptional skill and challenging conditions in terms of infrastructure and organization," Uçar said.