Defending MotoGP champion Jorge Martin was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering two high-side crashes during the early hours of pre-season testing in Sepang, Malaysia.

The 27-year-old, who made the move to Aprilia after winning the 2024 championship for Pramac Ducati, reported pain in his left foot and right hand after being thrown off at turn two of Sepang track – his second crash of the session.

Martin had completed 13 laps when he lost control of his new bike and was flipped high into the air.

The Spaniard landed hard on his left foot before his head banged onto the asphalt, bringing out the red flag to halt the opening day session. He was taken to a nearby hospital for checks.

He had walked away unscathed from his first crash early in the session.

"He's at the hospital undergoing tests due to left foot and right hand pain," MotoGP said in a statement. "We're sending our best wishes to the World Champ."

Meanwhile, Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez was forced to withdraw from the three-day test after suffering a hand and foot fracture on Wednesday.