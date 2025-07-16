MotoGP will keep roaring through Saxony until at least 2031.

Dorna Sports announced Tuesday that it has signed a new five-year extension to keep the German Grand Prix at the iconic Sachsenring, solidifying the race’s place on the calendar through the circuit’s 100th anniversary in 2027.

The agreement ensures the sport’s enduring bond with one of its most passionate venues, known for its tight turns, intense elevation changes, and devoted German fanbase.

Sachsenring, located in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, first hosted races in 1927 and has been a mainstay on the MotoGP calendar since 1998.

Its 3.671-kilometer layout is beloved by riders for its technical challenge and left-hand dominance – 10 left corners to just three rights.

In July 2025’s Grand Prix, a record crowd of over 250,000 packed the venue, reaffirming its place as a crown jewel of the championship.

That electric weekend belonged to Marc Marquez.

The Ducati rider extended his iron grip on Sachsenring by claiming his ninth MotoGP victory at the track, maintaining an unbeaten streak in the premier class dating back to 2013.

With a third straight win in 2025, Marquez widened his championship lead to 83 points, finishing ahead of Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales in commanding fashion. “Sachsenring feels like home,” Marquez said after the race. “Everything just clicks here – the setup, the fans, the rhythm.”

As part of the new agreement, Dorna Sports, Sachsenring management, and regional officials also pledged infrastructure upgrades, including improved grandstands, spectator facilities, and modernized safety measures ahead of 2026.

The extension arrives amid a global MotoGP boom – 2025 viewership is up 12% from the previous year, and the sport’s worldwide audience topped 500 million in 2024.

The economic impact is just as significant.

The German Grand Prix generates an estimated 50 million euros ($58 million) annually for Saxony, with nearly 40% of fans in 2025 traveling from outside Germany.

The event’s compact layout offers unrivaled visibility, helping it remain a fan favorite even as MotoGP eyes future expansion beyond its current 20-race calendar.

Looking ahead, Sachsenring’s centenary in 2027 promises to be a centerpiece celebration.

Organizers plan historical exhibitions, fan festivals, and a parade of classic machines to honor the circuit’s legacy.