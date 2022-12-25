Prodigious national motorcyclist Can Öncü reflected on his 2022 accomplishments and established his championship goals for the upcoming 2023 season in Antalya, where he had come to participate in a program organized by his sponsors, Red Bull.

Admitting that the initial races of the season had been a disappointment, the national athlete declared that they had emerged triumphant in the latter portion of the season, having risen like a phoenix from the ashes.

Öncü reflected on his tumultuous journey in the World Supersport Championship, saying: "The initial races weren't the best, but after the first break, we managed to make a remarkable comeback. I'm proud of how our team performed in the second half of the season, and I'm even more proud to have finished third in the world in 2022. I am confident that I'll be a world champion in 2023; I'm more than ready for the challenge and will give it my all."

Stating that they will commence the initial trials in the upcoming weeks in pursuit of his ambition, the national motorcyclist drew attention to the fact that Kenan Sofuoğlu had competed with the same model of motorcycle in the team in which he had secured the world championship.

"I will do my utmost for the world championship. My long-held ambition is to emerge as the champion next year with the same team after a lengthy hiatus since brother Kenan's win. Therefore, I will improve myself," he decidedly said.

He added that he had labored in construction and the tea garden in the summer as preseason training, on the advice of Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF) National Teams' Kenan Sofuoğlu, and emphasized that this had a benefited him.

Drawing attention to his success in rising to the top of the podium more often, the 19-year-old athlete said: "I think my podium finish in nearly every race during the latter half of the season was a direct result of my dedication and commitment. I have come to appreciate the depth of my passion for motor sports and my job, which I now value more than ever before. With a newfound enthusiasm, I'm working even harder to make the most of my talent. This has been a remarkable journey, and I am confident that I will continue to develop and grow in the years to come."

Öncü acknowledged that while every goal is undeniably challenging to accomplish, one must have the conviction to believe that one can reach the desired destination in order to attain the highest levels of success.