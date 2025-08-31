Hundreds of motorcyclists retraced one of the most significant routes of Türkiye’s War of Independence, marking the sixth year of the “In the Footsteps of the Cavalry” memorial ride.

The three-day event, held Aug. 29–31, brought together more than 500 riders who followed the 180-kilometer path once taken by the 5th Cavalry Corps during the Great Offensive led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1922.

The route begins at Afyon’s Kocatepe and ends at the Dumlupınar Memorial, passing through key battlegrounds where independence was won.

Organizers say the ride is more than a show of passion for motorcycles. It is a tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for Türkiye’s freedom.

“This ride is not just a motorcycle event for us,” said Yavuz Kuru, spokesperson for the organizing committee. “It is our strongest way of expressing gratitude to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms."

"By following in their footsteps, crossing those same tough roads, and sleeping under the same skies, we try to understand the heroes who gave their tomorrows for our today. The pride we feel as we conquer mountains and valleys reminds us once again how this homeland was won. We have promised to pass this epic on to future generations," he added.

What began in 2019 with just 30 riders has since grown into a major commemorative event. This year, more than 500 motorcyclists joined the event, making the ride one of the largest grassroots tributes to the nation’s independence struggle.

Despite being organized entirely by volunteers, the event has taken on a professional character. In association with the national parks authorities, organizers installed permanent route markers along the 180-kilometer stretch.

Motorcyclists pose with the Turkish national flag in Adıyaman, Türkiye, Aug. 30, 2025.

They also developed a mobile app that makes the historical route accessible year-round for anyone interested in retracing the journey.

“The journey that began with 30 motorcycles has now turned into a giant family of hundreds,” Kuru said.

“Behind it lies months of preparation by friends working together. Even though we are volunteers, we do this with professionalism. One of our biggest goals over the past five years was to make the route permanent," he added.

With the signs and the app, this path is now open to everyone who wants to connect with history. Our aim is to spread this awareness to larger audiences every year,” he said.

The two-day ride included stops at major memorials and battle sites. On Aug. 30, riders attended a ceremony at the Kocatepe Monument before beginning the ride, visiting places such as Çiğiltepe and the Kocapınar Field Hospital Martyrs’ Cemetery.

On Aug. 31, they continued on paved roads, paying respects at the Kumarlı, Olucak, and Yıldırım Kemal Cavalry Martyrs’ Cemeteries before finishing at the Dumlupınar Memorial.