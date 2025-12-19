A business jet attempting to return to a North Carolina airport shortly after takeoff crashed Thursday morning, killing all seven people aboard, including retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife and their two children, authorities said.

The Cessna C550 erupted into flames upon impact after departing Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Charlotte.

The aircraft, bound for Florida, took off shortly after 10:00 a.m. before circling back amid drizzle and low cloud cover, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and flight-tracking data from FlightAware.

The reason for the return remains unknown, and investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash.

Flight records show the jet was registered to a company operated by Biffle, 55, a former NASCAR star who won more than 50 races across the sport’s three national series.

Federal Aviation Administration records indicate Biffle was certified to fly helicopters as well as single- and multi-engine aircraft, though it was not immediately clear whether he was piloting the plane.

Biffle was traveling with his wife, Cristina, and their children, Ryder, 5, and Emma, 14.

Also killed were Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth, all identified by authorities and family members.

“Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives,” the families said in a joint statement.

The crash sent shockwaves through the surrounding area.

Golfers at Lakewood Golf Club, located next to the airport, said they watched in disbelief as the plane flew unusually low overhead before going down.

Debris was scattered across the course’s ninth hole.

“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s way too low,’” said Joshua Green of Mooresville. “It was scary.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA have launched an investigation, with federal teams expected to begin a detailed examination of the wreckage.

The aircraft, built in 1981, is a widely used mid-sized business jet known for its reliability, aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti said. It typically seats six to eight passengers and is powered by two engines.

Biffle’s death marks a profound loss for NASCAR, where he was regarded not only as a champion but as a deeply respected figure in the garage.

“Greg was more than a champion driver,” NASCAR said in a statement. “He was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, integrity and commitment to fans and fellow competitors left a lasting impact on the sport.”

Biffle captured the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in 2000, followed by the Xfinity Series title in 2002, before winning 19 Cup Series races during a career that spanned more than a decade at the sport’s highest level.

Away from the track, Biffle and his family were widely known for their humanitarian work. In 2024, he was honored for using his personal helicopter to deliver aid to isolated communities after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of western North Carolina.

“The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she asked how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica,” U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina said. “That’s who the Biffles were.”

Friends also remembered Wadsworth, who had worked for several NASCAR teams and frequently assisted Biffle with relief missions and odd jobs.

“He didn’t know how to say no,” roommate Benito Howell said. “He loved everybody. He always tried to help everybody.”

As investigators work to determine what went wrong, the crash adds to a sobering year for aviation safety.

With 2025 nearing its end, the NTSB has investigated 1,331 U.S. aircraft accidents, ranging from small private planes to commercial flights, compared with 1,482 in all of 2024.

Globally, 2025 has seen several major aviation disasters, including a plane-helicopter collision in Washington that killed 67 people, an Air India crash that claimed 260 lives, a deadly accident in Russia’s Far East that killed 48, and a UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky that left 14 dead, including 11 on the ground.