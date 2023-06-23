Formula One has always strived to deliver an unforgettable spectacle for fans, constantly evolving and introducing exciting changes.

This season has already witnessed thrilling surprises that have ignited intense emotions among viewers worldwide.

Yet, the excitement doesn't end there, as further modifications are on the horizon.

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobil (FIA), deeply concerned by recent events during races, particularly the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, is determined to address the matter head-on.

F1 bosses were less than thrilled when they witnessed the presence of renowned personalities, including the likes of Neymar, lingering on the starting grid as the formation lap commenced.

This occurrence was not limited to Barcelona alone; it was mirrored in Miami and Monaco, two circuits known for their allure to celebrities.

In fact, global superstar Shakira graced both the Barcelona and Miami circuits, further exemplifying the trend.

Shakira walks on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome, Miami, U.S., May 07, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Motorsport.com reports that the FIA intends to impose restrictions on grid access to curtail such incidents.

The Spanish Grand Prix mishap, which has become all too familiar, raised concerns when celebrities found themselves amid the roaring engines, just moments before the race began.

"We must learn from the incident at the Spanish Grand Prix," emphasized FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, stressing the importance of avoiding a recurrence of such situations.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed the FIA is actively taking measures to prevent repeating the incident.

While celebrities will undoubtedly continue to grace the F1 scene and remain prominent figures on the grid, their freedom of movement will face more significant limitations.

This move aims to strike a balance, preserving the allure of star-studded appearances while ensuring a smooth and safe execution of the sport's prestigious events.

With these upcoming changes, Formula One is poised to maintain its status as the pinnacle of motorsport, captivating fans with its exhilarating races while embracing a refined approach to celebrity participation.