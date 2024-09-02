Mahmut Nedim Akülke, vice president of the Turkish Motorcycling Federation (TMF), announced ambitious goals for the NG Afyon MotoFest and the MXGP of Türkiye, aiming to attract over 500,000 spectators this year.

The NG Afyon MotoFest, scheduled from Sept. 4-8 at the Afyonkarahisar Motor Sports Center, is set to be a grand tribute to Bekir Yunus Uçar, the federation's late founding president, who passed away on Aug. 26.

Akülke emphasized that this year's event will honor Uçar's legacy and elevate the federation’s achievements.

"Our event, which started with 5,000 attendees in Afyonkarahisar, grew to 400,000 last year. With this year’s NG Afyon MotoFest and MXGP of Türkiye, we aim to surpass 500,000 spectators," Akülke said. "We are fully prepared to deliver the best event possible, and we are committed to making every sacrifice needed to honor our founding president’s memory."

Akülke expressed confidence that the 7th MXGP of Türkiye will be the best yet.

"The track is nearly ready, and the paddock is set. We are eagerly awaiting the arrival of athletes and teams from around the world. From Sept. 4-8, Afyonkarahisar will host Türkiye’s largest sports festival. We invite all sports enthusiasts, nature lovers, and the motorcycling community to join us in celebrating and remembering Bekir Yunus Uçar."

He also highlighted that this year’s MotoFest will feature numerous stands and support from motorcycle firms, promising an exciting and well-supported event.