Lando Norris is already eyeing the 2025 Formula One championship.

Even before he’d parked his car after finishing the 2024 season as runner-up, the McLaren driver declared to his team over the radio, “Next year is going to be my year, too.”

After a thrilling 2024 season that saw four teams claim victories, the battle for the title in 2025 promises to be even fiercer.

Max Verstappen may be the reigning champion, but Lewis Hamilton, aiming for his eighth title, is switching to Ferrari, and a new generation of ambitious drivers is set to join the grid.

Major rule changes often shake up the status quo in F1, but with fewer changes for 2025, teams could be more evenly matched.

The fierce 2021 title fight between Verstappen and Hamilton preceded the major shake-up that arrived with the 2022 rules overhaul.

Norris, who fought hard against Verstappen this season, is confident heading into next year.

“The one thing I’ve learned this year is probably to believe in myself a bit more,” he said. “I’ve certainly not come out on top as often as I would have liked in certain moments, especially in my fights against Max. But as much as it hurts, I’m happy that I’m going into next season knowing I can fight.”

Despite Norris’ optimism, some drivers are already focusing beyond 2025.

Carlos Sainz Jr. revealed that Williams is preparing for a major push in 2026, with other teams like Aston Martin, Audi and General Motors aiming to capitalize on the long-term future.

“The earlier start, the bigger advantage you have,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. “But if the 2025 season is tight and goes down to the wire, that’s going to be a tough balancing act.”

Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari is one of the most anticipated moves for 2025.

The seven-time world champion joins the team hoping to bring Ferrari back to glory – no driver has won a title with the Scuderia since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

"Lewis has achieved so much in the sport, and it will be a big motivation for us," said Charles Leclerc, his new teammate.

Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1, has also spoken about continuing his push for diversity within the sport.

The 2025 season will also mark the arrival of the most hyped rookie class in years.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, just 18, moves up from Formula 2 to replace Hamilton at Mercedes.

Oliver Bearman joins Haas after impressing in stand-in drives, and F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto moves to Sauber.

Alpine’s Jack Doohan, the son of motorcycle racing legend Mick Doohan, got a taste of F1 during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

As the new drivers join the grid, several experienced racers face an uncertain future.

Ten-time GP winner Valtteri Bottas is set to return to Mercedes as a reserve, while Kevin Magnussen, Zhou Guanyu, and Franco Colapinto are out of race seats for 2025.

Sergio Perez, who finished second to Verstappen in 2023 but struggled to match his Red Bull teammate this season, remains under intense scrutiny despite a contract extension in June.