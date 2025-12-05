Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit will host a finale worthy of its reputation for drama, as the 2025 Formula One season boils down to an electrifying three-way fight for the drivers’ championship.

McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri face off against Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a contest that has seen comebacks, strategy blunders, and an edge-of-your-seat battle spanning 23 races.

With seven wins apiece, all three contenders arrive with momentum, skill, and stakes at fever pitch.

Lando poised for glory

Lando Norris sits atop the standings with 408 points, 12 clear of Verstappen and 16 ahead of Piastri.

The Briton’s advantage, though solid, masks a season of highs and stumbles. While McLaren’s pace has been dominant – clinching the constructors’ title in Singapore – Norris has experienced six races outside the podium, including a disqualification in Las Vegas due to a technical infringement.

Yet Abu Dhabi remains a venue where he thrives, having won here from pole last year.

Norris’s strategy this weekend is clear: a podium finish secures his first drivers’ championship, irrespective of his rivals’ results. “It’s been an incredible season. We have an incredible car. I’m proud of everyone in the team,” Norris said. “One more race – we’ll give it everything.”

The British driver’s ability to manage pressure, extract maximum performance from the car, and capitalize on his rivals’ mistakes will define the outcome.

Piastri: The calculated challenger

Oscar Piastri, once the season’s dominant force from Saudi Arabia to Mexico, now faces an uphill climb.

The Australian led the championship for months, looking set to deliver McLaren’s first drivers’ crown since Alan Jones in 1980.

But a combination of late-season stalls and team strategy mishaps has dropped him 16 points behind Norris.

To clinch the title, Piastri must finish first or second and hope both Norris and Verstappen falter – a narrow path, but not impossible.

Twice in the 21st century, a driver entering the final round third overall has emerged champion, a historical precedent offering Piastri a glimmer of hope.

“I’ll need a lot of things to go my way,” Piastri admitted after a strong showing in Qatar. His calm, analytical approach and capacity to remain consistent under pressure make him a wildcard in this finale.

Max relentless pursuit

Max Verstappen’s season has been a study in resilience.

Once trailing Piastri by 104 points in late August, the Dutchman has clawed back with wins in Las Vegas and Qatar, putting himself squarely in contention for a historic fifth consecutive title.

Victory in Abu Dhabi, coupled with a subpar finish from Norris, would see him join Michael Schumacher as only the second driver in F1 history to achieve such a streak.

Verstappen thrives under pressure.

Yas Marina has been a happy hunting ground, with four consecutive wins before last year’s season-ending setback.

His experience, relentless pace, and ability to capitalize on rivals’ mistakes make him the ultimate contender in a finale that promises fireworks.

Grid battles and farewells

While the title fight dominates headlines, other battles unfold across the grid. Mercedes and Red Bull fight for second in the constructors’ standings, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli spearheading Mercedes’ charge.

Ferrari, despite an uneven season, still seeks a final victory.

Nico Hulkenberg marks his 250th start as Sauber prepares to transform into Audi’s factory team.

Yuki Tsunoda makes his final Red Bull appearance before moving to Aston Martin, while Alpine competes for the last time with Renault engines.

Even mid-field teams and young drivers like Franco Colapinto chase crucial points, shaping the paddock pecking order and financial rewards for 2026.