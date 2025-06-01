Championship leader Oscar Piastri powered to his fifth Formula One victory of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, unfazed even by a late safety car.

The McLaren driver got off to a flying start to hold his lead, though his slipstream gave Red Bull’s Max Verstappen just enough of a tow to snatch second from Lando Norris early on.

The race centered on tire strategy, and McLaren executed it well to keep Piastri out of trouble, while Norris recovered second place and Verstappen dropped to third.

It looked like that would be the final top three, but the safety car was deployed on Lap 55 after Kimi Antonelli parked his Mercedes in the gravel.

While Piastri and Norris had no issues on the restart, Verstappen locked up and Charles Leclerc slipped through to complete the podium.

Verstappen’s day got even worse when he was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with the Mercedes of George Russell before the end of the race. He finished 10th.