Toprak Razgatlıoğlu knows the climb ahead in MotoGP will be steep. He believes the summit is waiting in 2027.

The reigning World Superbike champion is stepping into the toughest arena in motorcycle racing with clear eyes and long-term conviction.

During the premiere of his documentary, El Turco: Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, on Tuesday, Razgatlıoğlu admitted his first MotoGP season will test his patience and skill, but he insisted the real target lies one year beyond the growing pains.

“The first year in MotoGP will be difficult,” he said. “We already knew we were entering a challenging process. We are doing everything we can. The first season will be tough, but 2027 will be the year we reach our goals. I hope we all see that together.”

At 29, Razgatlıoğlu is navigating more than just a new grid. He is learning a completely different machine. The transition from Superbike to MotoGP, he explained, is not a simple upgrade but a reset.

“Superbike and MotoGP are completely different,” he said. “The riding character, the feeling, everything changes. The adaptation period will take time, but I believe we will adjust as quickly as possible.”

Yamaha’s shift to a V4 engine adds another layer of complexity. The bike remains in development, and perfection is still a work in progress.

“Not everything is perfect right now,” he said. “They are also developing. In time, everything will look very different.”

Still, the thrill is undeniable. Razgatlıoğlu describes riding a MotoGP machine as a childhood dream fulfilled, especially when the throttle opens on a straight.

“The speed is something else,” he said. “It is much faster than a Superbike. That affects you. I am very happy where I am, but for me the number one thing is always success. I will enjoy it even more when the results come.”

He expects visible progress after four or five races, once instinct replaces hesitation. Testing remains experimental, with the team searching for the right direction.

“We are trying many different things to improve,” he said. “We have not found a clear path yet, but we will.”

Away from the track, Razgatlıoğlu remains a loyal Beşiktaş supporter.

His schedule limits his time, yet he still follows the team when possible.

He fondly recalled riding his Superbike onto the pitch before the Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe derby after clinching the 2025 Superbike title, calling it emotional and slightly stressful under the gaze of thousands.

And if MotoGP glory arrives?

“Then maybe we come onto the field with a MotoGP bike,” he said with a smile.