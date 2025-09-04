The ninth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) and the FIM Supersport World Championship (WorldSSP) is set to ignite the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours this weekend, Sept. 5-7, as riders vie for crucial points with just four rounds left in the 2025 season.

The 4.411 km track, renowned for its high-speed straights, technical corners, and subtle elevation changes, has hosted WorldSBK since 2003, often producing unpredictable outcomes thanks to early autumn’s variable weather.

Following a fiercely competitive round 8 at Hungary’s Balaton Park, the championships remain wide open, with top riders from BMW, Ducati, Yamaha, and Kawasaki pushing the limits of speed and endurance.

Türkiye’s national riders arrive at Magny-Cours well-prepared under the guidance of five-time WorldSSP champion and Turkish Motorcycle Federation national teams captain Kenan Sofuoğlu.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Bahattin Sofuoğlu in WorldSBK, alongside Can Öncü in WorldSSP, have fine-tuned their machines, strategies, and tire management to meet the challenges of one of the sport’s most demanding circuits.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, 28, the defending 2024 WorldSBK champion, enters France atop the standings with 407 points after eight rounds, riding the BMW M 1000 RR for ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.

His dominance this season includes 11 race wins and a perfect weekend sweep at Balaton Park.

Italy’s Nicolo Bulega trails by 21 points, while Danilo Petrucci sits third with 233 points. Razgatlıoğlu begins the weekend with Friday practice sessions, followed by Saturday’s Tissot Superpole qualifying and Race 1, and Sunday’s Superpole Race and Race 2.

With previous double victories at Magny-Cours in 2023, Razgatlıoğlu is poised to extend his lead, though competitors like Bulega and four-time champion Alvaro Bautista will test his consistency, especially if the forecasted light rain adds an unpredictable element.

Joining him is 21-year-old Bahattin Sofuoğlu, nephew of Kenan Sofuoğlu, making his full-season WorldSBK debut with Yamaha Motoxracing on the YZF-R1.

Despite the step up from WorldSSP300, Bahattin has shown flashes of promise, scoring points in several races and aiming for solid qualifying and midfield battles against seasoned riders such as Andrea Locatelli and Sam Lowes.

Meanwhile, WorldSSP promises equal intensity as Can Öncü, 22, chases the championship aboard the Yamaha YZF-R9 for Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team.

Currently second in the standings, Öncü has amassed five victories this season, including a dominant Race 2 at Donington Park, trailing leader Stefano Manzi by a slim margin.

Assisted in his corner by his twin brother Deniz, Öncü begins practice and Superpole qualifying on Friday before tackling full-distance races on Saturday and Sunday.

Magny-Cours has treated Öncü well in the past, and he aims to exploit the Yamaha’s agility in flowing sections to challenge Manzi for the lead.

Simultaneously, a strong Turkish contingent will compete in Slovakia at the Alpe Adria International Motorcycle Championship, Balkan Motorcycle Championship and European SS300 Cup.

Ten riders, including Şahin Karadayıoğlu, Harun Akgün, and Yunus Erçelik, will battle across the Slovakia Ring’s 5.922 km circuit, where long straights and challenging corners demand precision and endurance.

This round represents a critical juncture in their respective series as the season approaches its final stages, with Turkish riders seeking to build on early-season successes.

These parallel campaigns underline Türkiye’s growing presence in global motorcycle racing, with riders like Razgatlıoğlu inspiring the next generation.