Three-time world champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu is ready for the biggest leap of his career, saying the thrill of becoming the first Turkish rider in MotoGP fuels his belief that strong results will follow once he adapts to the sport’s most demanding stage.

The 29-year-old from Alanya, born on Oct. 16, 1996, will launch his MotoGP debut on Feb. 27 at the Thailand Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, opening a new chapter after conquering the Superbike world three times.

Razgatlıoğlu arrives with a resume few can match.

He clinched World Superbike titles in 2021, 2024 and 2025, becoming the first Turkish rider to stand atop that championship. In 2021, riding for Pata Yamaha, he ended Jonathan Rea’s six-year reign and carved his name into the sport’s elite.

He later delivered BMW its first Superbike crown in 2024 with ROKiT BMW Motorrad and added a second riders’ title for the German manufacturer in 2025.

Across eight seasons in WorldSBK, Razgatlıoğlu built a record defined by both speed and consistency.

He started 258 races and reached the podium 173 times, winning 78 of them while playing the Turkish national anthem around the globe.

He finished second 61 times and third 34 times. In 2024, he set a single-season benchmark with 13 consecutive victories, underlining a dominance that earned him the nickname “El Turco” among international fans.

He also closed the 2022 and 2023 campaigns as world runner-up, proving his staying power at the front.

His path began early. Known as the son of former rider Arif Razgatlıoğlu, nicknamed “Tek teker Arif,” Toprak first rode a motorcycle at age seven.

Under the guidance of Kenan Sofuoğlu, he developed into a prodigy.

Sofuoğlu recalls taking him fully under his wing at 14 after years of support, steering his race calendar and shaping his progression.

At 16, Razgatlıoğlu broke the Istanbul Park lap record and became Turkish champion, then announced himself internationally by winning the 2015 European Superstock 600 Championship.

Now comes MotoGP, the summit. Razgatlıoğlu has signed with Prima Pramac Racing for the 2026 season and will ride the Yamaha YZR-M1, carrying Antalya’s license plate number 07.

When he lines up in Thailand, he will officially become the first Turkish rider to compete in MotoGP.

He admits the transition is steep. Superbike and MotoGP machinery differ sharply in electronics, aerodynamics and riding style. Winter testing, he said, was demanding but necessary.

“Everything changes after Superbike,” he said. “Right now the goal is to adapt to the bike and the style. We need time. Maybe after four or five races we will understand much more and see who we can fight with.”

He believes quick adaptation is the key to unlocking competitive performances and sees the Thailand round as another crucial learning step, especially with valuable track time before the race.

While 2026 is about learning, Razgatlıoğlu has a longer horizon in mind. MotoGP regulations will undergo sweeping changes in 2027, and he views that reset as a real opportunity.

“Our biggest target is 2027 because all the rules change,” he said. “If we learn everything in the first year, 2027 can be very different for us.”