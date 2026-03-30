Toprak Razgatlıoğlu reached a pivotal milestone in his rookie MotoGP season at the United States Grand Prix, scoring his first career point and proving he can handle the relentless demands of the premier class.

The 5.513-kilometer Circuit of the Americas, with its punishing elevation shifts, tight hairpins, sweeping high-speed corners, and a long back straight, has long been considered a benchmark for rider skill and machine precision.

Over 19 dry laps, Razgatlıoğlu battled both the track and the intensity of the field to finish 15th for Prima Pramac Yamaha, crossing the line 25.549 seconds behind winner Marco Bezzecchi.

That single point may seem modest, but for the Turkish star, it marks the first step in establishing himself among MotoGP’s elite.

A multiple World Superbike champion, Razgatlıoğlu is navigating a steep learning curve with prototype machinery in his debut season.

Each race presents challenges in braking stability, cornering precision, and tire management at speeds far beyond his previous championship experiences.

Scoring at one of the calendar’s most technically demanding circuits offers a tangible signal that his adaptation is on track, and that he can translate raw talent into tangible results against the world’s best.

At the front, Bezzecchi extended a perfect start to 2026 with a commanding win, leading all 20 laps at COTA to claim his third consecutive victory of the season and fifth straight including the previous year.

He crossed the line 2.036 seconds ahead of teammate Jorge Martín, who won Saturday’s sprint, while Pedro Acosta, demoted from third to eighth due to a penalty in the sprint, rounded out the podium.

Bezzecchi’s triumph also cemented his place in MotoGP history. He became the third Italian rider after Hall of Famers Valentino Rossi and Giacomo Agostini to win five consecutive races and the first rider since Marc Marquez in 2014 to claim victories in the first three grands prix of the season.

“This is amazing. I mean, I wasn’t expecting a day like this after yesterday because it wasn’t easy and I made a mistake,” Bezzecchi said. “Luckily, my team was very close to me and they gave me the motivation to try to bounce back. I really can’t describe my emotion right now. Very, very happy and proud.”

Other notable results saw Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing finish fourth, while defending Austin champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo Team came in 10th.

With this win, Bezzecchi reclaimed the championship lead at 81 points, four ahead of Martin, as the series moves toward Europe.

The next test for Razgatlıoğlu and the rest of the grid is the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuito de Jerez - Angel Nieto on April 26, where the rookie will aim to build on his breakthrough moment and continue his climb among the sport’s elite.