Türkiye’s Toprak Razgatlıoğlu continued his baptism of fire in the MotoGP World Championship, finishing 17th at the Brazilian Grand Prix as the rookie navigates the sharp transition to the sport’s elite level.

Round two of the season at the Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna in Goiania on Sunday offered little respite.

Extreme heat and tire degradation forced race officials to shorten the contest to 23 laps, turning it into a survival test as much as a speed contest.

For Razgatlıoğlu, racing with Prima Pramac Yamaha on the new YZR-M1 V4 prototype, the challenge was relentless.

The 29-year-old crossed the line 17th, over 30 seconds behind race winner Marco Bezzecchi, repeating his result from his debut outing in Thailand earlier this month.

Yet the raw result only tells part of the story.

Across the weekend, Razgatlıoğlu showed flashes of the aggressive talent that made him a three-time World Superbike champion.

He pushed into Q2 during qualifying and briefly ran among the front-runners in tricky, changing conditions, signaling his growing confidence on unfamiliar machinery.

Race day, however, exposed the gap that still separates him from MotoGP’s established names.

The Turkish rider struggled with tire management and overall bike feel in the punishing Brazilian heat, key factors that define performance in the premier class.

The technical demands of the prototype Yamaha, particularly compared to the production-based Superbikes he once dominated, remain a work in progress.

His team also endured a difficult outing, with teammate Jack Miller retiring early, underlining the broader challenges facing the Pramac Yamaha setup.

Still, Razgatlıoğlu’s presence marks a milestone.

As MotoGP’s first Turkish rider, he carries both expectation and history, attempting to translate his Superbike success into competitiveness on the sport’s biggest stage. For now, progress is measured less in points and more in adaptation.

At the front, Bezzecchi’s victory secured back-to-back wins to open the season and extended his winning streak to four races, strengthening his early championship lead. But for Razgatlıoğlu, the focus remains inward, on closing the gap step by step.

The next opportunity comes quickly. The championship moves to Austin for the United States Grand Prix on March 29, where Razgatlıoğlu will aim to build on two demanding weekends and edge closer to the points.