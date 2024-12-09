Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the 2024 World Superbike (WSBK) champion, received his championship medal at the prestigious FIM Awards Ceremony in Mallorca, Spain.

Razgatlıoğlu, a proud representative of Türkiye, was awarded his medal by FIM President Jorge Viegas, in a ceremony attended by Mahmut Nedim Akülke, vice president of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF).

In the 2024 WSBK season, Razgatlıoğlu dominated the rider standings with 527 points, securing the championship title. Nicolo Bulega followed in second with 484 points, while Alvaro Bautista claimed third with 357 points.

The Turkish rider’s impressive performance saw him reach the podium 27 times, with 18 wins, seven second-place finishes and two third-place finishes, cementing his status as the sport's best for the year.

As the reigning WSBK champion, Razgatlıoğlu will carry the coveted "1" number plate into the 2025 season as a result of his dominant title defense.

In addition to the award ceremony, the FIM General Assembly was also held in Spain, with TMF President Sadık Vefa and Vice President Akülke representing Türkiye.

During the assembly, Viegas wished Vefa success for the upcoming term.