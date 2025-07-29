Red Bull Racing has ended speculation over Max Verstappen’s future, confirming that the four-time world champion will stay with the team through 2026 despite persistent interest from rivals, including Mercedes.

Team adviser Helmut Marko told German outlet Sport.de that Verstappen, who is under contract until 2028, is not going anywhere. “Yes, I can confirm that Max Verstappen will drive for Red Bull in 2026,” Marko said.

Verstappen’s long-term deal included an exit clause that allowed him to walk away at the end of 2025 – but only if he was fourth or lower in the Drivers’ Championship standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

That clause is now moot.

After finishing the Belgian Grand Prix third overall, Verstappen has 256 points – 28 clear of Mercedes’ George Russell – making it mathematically impossible for him to fall out of the top three in Hungary this weekend.

Star that won’t be swayed

Since claiming his first world title in 2021, Verstappen has been the most dominant figure in F1, racking up 63 career wins and four consecutive championships.

In 2025 alone, he has taken eight victories from the first 13 races.

Despite Red Bull trailing McLaren in the Constructors’ standings this season, Verstappen’s consistency continues to anchor the team’s title hopes.

But his loyalty is being tested. Earlier this month, Red Bull dismissed longtime team principal Christian Horner and replaced him with ex-Ferrari man Laurent Mekies.

The shake-up raised concerns about Verstappen’s future, but his agent, Raymond Vermeulen, told De Telegraaf that Max remains committed.

Mercedes circle closes in

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has long admired Verstappen and made no secret of his interest.

As the sport braces for sweeping rule changes in 2026 – including new power unit regulations and sustainability measures – Wolff explored Verstappen as a possible cornerstone for Mercedes' next era.

The team currently fields Russell and is grooming teenage Italian Kimi Antonelli for a full-time seat.

But Verstappen’s decision shuts down those ambitions – at least for now.

With the exit clause rendered unusable, Mercedes must turn its attention elsewhere as Red Bull sharpens its focus on the 2026 battlefield.

Fighting on 2 fronts

Red Bull currently trails McLaren by 51 points in the Constructors’ standings.

Lando Norris leads the Drivers’ Championship, while Verstappen chases from second place.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate, has struggled with consistency, leading to whispers about a possible seat change for 2027.

RB junior Liam Lawson has been floated as a future contender.

Still, Red Bull remains well-positioned heading into the new regulatory era.

The RB21, powered by Honda-developed Red Bull Powertrains, remains competitive despite fierce resistance from McLaren and Mercedes, who have narrowed the performance gap in 2025.