Despite ongoing speculation about Max Verstappen’s long-term future in Formula One, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has little doubt about where his star driver belongs.

“There is a deep sense of mutual respect and loyalty,” Mintzlaff told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. “For me, there is no question that Max Verstappen will finish his career at Red Bull.”

Verstappen, 28, entered the 2025 season as a four-time reigning world champion but endured an uncharacteristically slow start. The early struggles fueled speculation that performance clauses in his contract could open the door to a potential exit, even as Red Bull’s leadership remained confident the partnership would endure.

At the end of July, Verstappen said he would stay with Red Bull through the 2026 season, ending rumors that he might leave to drive for Mercedes.

That commitment soon showed on the track. Verstappen won six of the final nine races after managing just two victories over the first 15. The late surge nearly delivered a fifth consecutive drivers’ championship before Lando Norris captured his first title in his seventh season.

“What is important to say is that I am not afraid of any performance clause in his contract,” Mintzlaff said. “What matters most for an athlete is seeing that everyone on the team gives everything for him. I think Max has been impressed by how the results and the atmosphere within the team have turned this year.”

Verstappen remains under contract with Red Bull through 2028 but has said he could consider walking away earlier depending on Formula One’s decisions regarding new technical regulations for engines and car design.

“I’ve hated this car at times, but I’ve also loved it at times,” Verstappen said after finishing two points shy of the drivers’ title. “I always tried to extract the maximum from it, even on the difficult weekends we’ve had.”

In remarks that appeared to reinforce Mintzlaff’s confidence in the long-term partnership, Verstappen praised the environment at Red Bull.

“I have no regrets about my season,” Verstappen said. “Within the team, we have a great atmosphere at the moment. We’re really on a roll – positive energy, belief and confidence – and that’s exactly what you want heading into next year.”