Lewis Hamilton had a simple piece of advice for Kimi Antonelli as the 20-year-old Mercedes driver edges closer to becoming Formula One’s youngest-ever world champion: “Slow down!”

Antonelli could clinch the title at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix in Austin if he wins and other results go his way. With a 102-point lead and a maximum of 150 points still available, the Italian is well positioned to secure the championship.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and one of the most successful drivers in Formula One history, made the remark in jest.

“He doesn’t need any advice. I think he’s shown this year, and also last year, but particularly this year, his talent and his ability, his calmness and his approach,” said the Ferrari driver, referring to the man who replaced him at Mercedes last season.

“He’s done an amazing job this year, and I’m so proud of him. I’m so proud of the way he’s carried himself, how he interacts with the drivers and even with you guys,” Hamilton told reporters Thursday. “It’s great to see him and the team excel. If it’s not my team, I’d always want to see my old team do well.”

Antonelli would become the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953. Although he insists he is taking one race at a time, he knows what awaits him.

“It definitely is crazy if you think about it, but that’s why I won’t think about it,” Antonelli said of the possibility of becoming champion Sunday with five races remaining on the calendar.

“I’ve heard that something catastrophic needs to happen to the others for me to become champion (in Austin). For me, it needs to be a perfect weekend. The others need to have a poor result, which is unlikely to happen,” he added.

Antonelli said following in Hamilton’s footsteps by becoming a champion with Mercedes would be a dream come true, but stressed that he was prepared to wait.

“Obviously, I’m in an incredible position ... But, of course, I still have to keep going, and the mindset is always the same: Whenever I go on track, I want to be at the top and try to win as much as possible, whether I win the championship this weekend, next weekend or in Brazil. Let’s see,” he said.