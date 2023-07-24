In the heart of Türkiye, a remarkable woman is leaving trails of dust on racetracks, overcoming obstacles and captivating hearts. Kübra Denizci has become the country's first and the world's second female rally driver with a disability, revving up engines and shattering expectations.

Her passion for motorsports knows no bounds, and with determination as fierce as her driving skills, she's now setting her sights on conquering the European racing scene in the upcoming year.

Hailing from Bursa, Denizci's life took an unexpected turn when, at the age of 16, she fell from the third floor of a building, shattering her neck.

Undeterred by this life-altering event, she continued her journey, embracing life from a wheelchair and strengthening her upper body through physical therapy.

But her dreams were rooted in motor racing, a passion that had sparked in her heart since her early years.

With her specially modified rally car, Kübra stepped onto the track for her maiden race.

Turkish special motorsports rider Kübra Denizci poses for a photo in a car, Bursa, Türkiye, July 23, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Little did she know that this leap would make her Türkiye's first and the world's second female rally driver with a disability.

The racing gods seemed to favor her, as she emerged victorious with cups in not just one but two previous competitions.

Speaking with the fervor of a true champion, Kübra shared her aspirations with the Ihlas News Agency.

"I am proud to be Türkiye's first female disabled race pilot. This year, I took part in the Turkish hill climb championship, and this is already my third race. After winning cups in the first two races, my goal here is to secure another trophy in my category," she said.

Recalling her arduous journey through physical therapy, Kübra revealed, "In 2004, I suffered a spinal cord injury due to the fall. My path to recovery was paved with intense physical therapy sessions, but adapting to life in a wheelchair was no easy feat. Despite the challenges, my passion for motorsports never waned. Being a spinal cord injury patient, particularly with a neck injury like mine, is an extreme condition. As the world's second female driver racing in this manner, I want to end this year on a high note with remarkable achievements in Türkiye and represent our nation in European competitions next year."

Kübra's indomitable willpower extends to the racetrack, where she defies the odds by skillfully controlling the steering wheel with her hands while expertly handling the gas and brake pedals.

It's a breathtaking sight to witness her masterful control, pushing the limits with just one hand on the wheel.

Yet, she humbly admits that certain aspects, such as getting in and out of the car or preparing for races, pose significant challenges.

Nevertheless, her unwavering dedication to the sport keeps her going, and her radiant smile on the track says it all.

In a world where the representation of disabled athletes, especially women, remains scarce in motorsports, Kübra Denizci stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment.

Turkish special motorsports rider Kübra Denizci poses for a photo on her wheelchair, Bursa, Türkiye, July 23, 2023. (IHA Photo)

"Motor racing has a scant percentage of female participants, barely reaching 10%. This trend isn't limited to Türkiye; it's a global reality. I aim to showcase the power of women and disabled individuals in motorsports. My hope is that in the future, we'll witness more female athletes and disabled talents in the racing arena, and if I can be their guiding light, it would be an immense source of joy," she said.