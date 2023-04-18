Formula One President Stefano Domenicali affirms that the organization is expanding considerable efforts to reinstate a race in Africa.

This pursuit underscores the company's commitment to global motorsport outreach and inclusion.

The continent last held an F1 event in 1993 at South Africa's Kyalami circuit, a venue widely touted as the favorite to play host if the series returns to Africa. There is a growing desire for that to happen.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is among those to call for an African Grand Prix. At the same time, critics point out that Africa is the only continent, Antarctica excluded, not to hold a race.

F1 plans to add Africa to the schedule. However, Domenicali revealed plenty of work behind the scenes.

"Africa is 100% still a continent that we are working very hard on," he told Sky Sports. "As I always said, we must find the right partners and middle-term plan.

"I want to avoid that we go there one year and then forget it. So we are working to find a solution for the best of the sport and the country's best."

F1's rise in popularity has increased the desire from more locations to hold a race, with big-money being offered from the U.S. and the Far East, though that is not a decisive factor in the eyes of Domenicali.

Neither is the history of venues, focusing instead on the long-term development of F1.

"Today, the money is huge, but we need to protect the quality of the events and the sport," he added.

"When 'historical' is only connected to looking behind, that is a problem. However, when 'historical' is a value, it's great if you are focused on developing the sport for the future."

"That's our duty – to make sure that, for example, Monza, it's an incredible place, but they need to make sure (they invest in) the future infrastructure, in services for the fans," Domenicali added.