Turkish Superbike world champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu will hit the track this weekend as the 2022 season kicks off in Spain on Saturday.

Toprak will carry the No. 1 in the race, to be held at the 5.77-kilometer MotorLand Aragon track in eastern Spain’s Teruel.

The Turkish rider, under the guidance of Turkish Motorcycle Federation national team captain and five-time Supersport World Championship winner Kenan Sofuoğlu, will look to defend his World Superbike Championship title.

Razgatlıoğlu, who rides for Japan’s Yamaha, made history last year to become the first Turkish to win the Superbike World Championship.

On his way to the title, he won 13 out of a total 35 races and secured second place behind six-time world champion Jonathan Rea in the final race in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Turkish riders Can Öncü and Bahattin Sofuoğlu will also hit the track in the World Supersport Championship at the same track.

This will be Öncü’s third season in this class, while Bahattin Sofuoğlu will make his debut.

Öncü, who performed brilliantly in tests, will try to continue his form in Spain and Sofuoğlu will try to adapt to the championship with his new team and new motorcycle.