Toprak Razgatlıoğlu secured his second World Superbike Championship (WSBK) title after finishing second in the penultimate race of the 2024 season at the Circuito de Jerez in Spain on Saturday.

The Turkish motorcyclist, known as "El Turco" among fellow racers, increased his total points to 493, solidifying his position as the world champion.

The race, held on the 4.423-kilometer (2.81-mile) track, marked the 12th and final leg of the season.

Razgatlıoğlu started from pole position and maintained second place throughout the race, ensuring his championship victory.

Nicolo Bulega of Aruba Ducati won the race, while Italy's Andrea Locatelli of Pata Yamaha Prometeon finished third.

Following his triumph, Razgatlıoğlu celebrated in style, performing a victory lap on one wheel.

He was joined by former Turkish world champion and mentor Kenan Sofuoğlu as well as family and supporters waving Turkish flags.

In a playful gesture, Razgatlıoğlu donned an alien mask and a gold helmet as part of his championship celebration.

Razgatlıoğlu first won the World Superbike title with Yamaha in 2021 and repeated the feat in 2024, this time riding for the Rokit BMW team.

Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu in action at a WSBK race in Jerez, Spain, Oct. 19, 2024. (AA Photo)

'Long and challenging season'

His consistency throughout the season, including 17 wins, six second-place finishes and two third-place finishes, played a crucial role in his title defense.

This season's success also brought his career total to 140 podium finishes across 220 WSBK races.

The Turkish rider dominated the 2024 season, staying ahead of his closest competitor, Bulega, who trailed with 452 points.

After his second career WSBK title, Razgatlıoğlu expressed his pride in securing another championship for Türkiye. "I am very happy and proud that we have won another world championship for Türkiye," he said. "It was a long and challenging season, but we achieved everything we aimed for."

Razgatlıoğlu also hinted at his future ambitions, expressing hope for continued success in the coming years.

"I hope we will have the same performance in the future and win the world championship again," he said.

When asked about a possible move to MotoGP, he left the door open, stating, "Maybe in 2026, but nothing is clear yet."

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş was among the many who congratulated Razgatlıoğlu on his victory, praising him for proudly representing Türkiye on the world stage.

"I heartily congratulate our national motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, who waved our glorious flag as the world champion in the 2024 World Superbike Championship," Kurtulmuş wrote on social media.