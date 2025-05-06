Türkiye’s motorcycle hero Toprak Razgatlıoğlu flies across circuits worldwide, but when it comes to football, his loyalty doesn’t budge – he stands firmly with Beşiktaş.

Speaking after a podium finish in the second main race of the World Superbike Championship’s Italian round, the two-time world champion opened up about his footballing allegiance.

“I can’t watch every game, but Beşiktaş’s biggest problem is internal. The players are doing all they can,” Razgatlıoğlu told Fanatik. “I’ve supported Beşiktaş since I was a child. It came from my father. We’ve seen great days, won championships. I believe we’ll see them again. My favorite player is our goalkeeper, Mert Günok.”

While chasing MotoGP dreams, the Rokit BMW rider continues to make headlines on the track.

At Italy’s Cremona Circuit, Razgatlıoğlu started strong in the second race, seizing the lead early after passing Aruba Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega.

But the Italian fought back after four laps and never looked back.

Razgatlıoğlu held onto second place to close out the weekend with a double podium. Alvaro Bautista, also of Aruba Ducati, finished third. Fellow Turkish rider Bahattin Sofuoğlu, representing Yamaha Motoxracing, came in 17th.

The results leave Razgatlıoğlu second in the overall standings with 164 points, chasing Bulega, who extended his lead with 198. Bautista climbed to third with 125, overtaking Andrea Locatelli. The championship now shifts to Czechia’s Autodrom Most from May 16 to 18.

Reflecting on the race, Razgatlıoğlu acknowledged Ducati’s engine advantage, especially on corner exits. “It was my first time racing here. I gave it everything. Second isn’t bad, but we always want to win,” he said. “The track suited my style, but Ducati’s power makes the difference.”

As speculation swirls about a potential move to MotoGP, he confirmed talks are ongoing with two unnamed manufacturers. “Everyone keeps asking. There’s nothing concrete yet. If we get a good offer, we’re ready to go. If not, we stay in Superbike,” he said. “Ducati is the dream. But they’re not among the ones offering. They don’t give long-term contracts easily – only to their top two riders. If we prove ourselves, I believe we can earn our place there too.”

Despite international acclaim, Razgatlıoğlu said he feels underappreciated in Türkiye. “Abroad, people recognize me immediately. In Italy and Spain, the attention is overwhelming. But in Türkiye, even when people know the name, they don’t recognize the face,” he said. “We have supporters in the motor community, but unless you play football, it’s hard to stay in the spotlight here.”

He recalled a recent fan interaction that left a mark. “A young rider told a photographer he wasn’t going to wash his hand after I shook it. Moments like that remind me we’ve become something special.”

Looking ahead to Czechia, the Turkish star is focused on regaining momentum. “Last year, we swept all three races there. But this season’s rule changes mean we can’t assume anything. In two weeks, we’ll go for the top again. I thank everyone in Türkiye for their support. Hopefully, we’ll raise our flag and play the İstiklal Marşı (Turkish National Anthem) from the top step.”