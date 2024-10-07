Turkish superstar Toprak Razgatlıoğlu stands on the cusp of securing his second World Superbike Championship as the 2024 season nears its conclusion.

Scheduled for Oct. 11-13 at the historic Estoril Circuit, the penultimate round of the championship presents Razgatlıoğlu with the opportunity to clinch the title just one week before the season's end.

Known globally by the moniker "El Turco," Razgatlıoğlu is not only a fierce competitor but also a record-breaker.

With a staggering total of 54 race victories under his belt, he has flown the Turkish flag high, earning a podium spot in 21 races this season alone – 15 of which were wins, alongside four second-place finishes and two third-place finishes.

At just 27 years old, Razgatlıoğlu boasts an impressive Superbike career, having competed in 216 races and celebrated 136 podium finishes.

This season, he has set a new record by standing atop the podium for 13 consecutive rounds, surpassing the previous records held by British rival Jonathan Rea and Spanish competitor Alvaro Bautista.

His relentless pursuit of victory has solidified his place in history, with 13 wins in a row – a feat that underscores his dominance in the sport.

Notably, Razgatlıoğlu has made history by becoming the first rider to achieve three consecutive wins in races held across Italy, England, Czechia and Portugal this season.

After clinching the championship with Yamaha in 2021, he has transitioned to the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team, where he has secured a staggering 21 podium finishes out of 24 races this season.

Standings and rivalry

Currently leading the championship standings with 414 points, Razgatlıoğlu holds a commanding 39-point lead over his nearest competitor, Nicolo Bulega of Aruba Ducati.

Despite a setback during free practice at the eighth round in France, which forced him to miss the ninth round in Italy, Razgatlıoğlu made a triumphant return at the 10th round in Spain, finishing second in all three races and further extending his lead in the standings.

While Razgatlıoğlu had to sit out races in France and Italy, his consistent performance has kept him firmly at the top.

Bulega trails with 375 points, while Ducati's Alvaro Bautista sits in third with 333 points.

In the World Superbike Championship, points are awarded as follows: 25 for first place, 20 for second and 16 for third in main races, with superpole qualifying awarding points of 12, 9 and 7 for the top three finishers.

Should Razgatlıoğlu increase his points lead over Bulega to 63 or more this weekend at Estoril, he will celebrate his second world championship title.

New era with BMW

Having clinched his first World Superbike title with Yamaha in 2021, Razgatlıoğlu's switch to BMW for the 2024 season has intrigued fans eager to see what he will achieve with the new team.

As he prepares for potential back-to-back titles, BMW aims to claim its first championship win alongside Razgatlıoğlu.

The excitement continues with the championship's 11th round taking place in Estoril from Oct. 11-13, followed by the final round at Jerez, Spain, on Oct. 18-20.