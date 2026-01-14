Toprak Razgatlıoğlu is stepping into MotoGP with ambition tempered by realism, aiming to turn his rookie season into a statement rather than a struggle.

The three-time World Superbike champion will begin his MotoGP journey in 2026 with Yamaha’s factory-backed satellite team, Prima Pramac, whose new Yamaha machine was unveiled in Siena, Italy.

For Razgatlıoğlu, the launch marked more than a technical introduction, it was the realization of a long-held dream.

“This is a very special moment for us. We’re becoming a MotoGP rider for the first time,” said Razgatlıoğlu, a Red Bull athlete. “Years ago, this felt very far away. Now we’re exactly where we dreamed of being.”

Despite arriving with a decorated résumé from World Superbike, Razgatlıoğlu is clear-eyed about the scale of the challenge ahead. MotoGP, he insists, is a different world.

“Everything will be new for us,” he said. “There’s huge expectation in MotoGP, but I’m trying to lower that a bit. This will be a learning year. MotoGP is completely different, and there’s a lot we need to understand.”

Still, the Turkish star is not hiding his competitive edge. A podium finish in his debut season, he says, would be a defining achievement.

“If we can get a podium in the first season, it would be incredible for us,” Razgatlıoğlu said. “We need motivation, and with everyone’s support, we’ll try to get through the year strongly. I believe we’ll enter 2027 much more powerful.”

Razgatlıoğlu will also race under a new number in MotoGP, leaving behind the iconic 54 that defined his Superbike success. With that number already taken, he opted for 07, a choice rooted in personal history.

“Fifty-four means a lot to me. We made history with it, especially with three Superbike titles,” he said. “I wanted to continue with 54, but it wasn’t possible. I thought about 7, but it felt too simple. Then we asked for 07, and they approved it. I was really happy, 07 was the first number of my racing career. I hope it brings us luck. We wrote history with 54, and I hope we write MotoGP history with 07.”

For Razgatlıoğlu, MotoGP is not a victory lap, it is a mission.

“I didn’t come here for a holiday,” he said. “I’m here to represent my country, to raise our flag, and to do it in the best way possible. I came here to do good things and to make history. My biggest dream is that when people search my name one day, they’ll see ‘Superbike and MotoGP world champion.’ I hope we witness that together.”

Turkey Motorcycling Federation national teams captain Kenan Sofuoğlu, who has played a key role in Razgatlıoğlu’s rise, believes the foundation is already in place.

“This was Toprak’s night of pride,” Sofuoğlu said. “Everyone wanted to see him in MotoGP, and now he’s officially been introduced with his bike. He’s already tested in Spain and showed signs of his MotoGP future.”

While Sofuoğlu cautioned against excessive expectations in 2026, he made no secret of his hope to see Razgatlıoğlu on the podium.

“2026 is early to expect too much, but I want to see Toprak on the podium,” he said. “It could even be a win, imagine hearing our national anthem in his first season. Yamaha’s main goal in 2026 isn’t the championship; it’s preparing for the new regulations in 2027. Within that plan, a podium would be a massive success.”