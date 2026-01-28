Toprak Razgatlıoğlu’s long-anticipated jump to MotoGP moves from theory to reality this week as the three-time World Superbike champion lines up for his first official pre-season tests with Pramac Yamaha at Sepang.

The 29-year-old Turkish star will take part in the Sepang shakedown from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, marking his full-time debut in the premier class and the opening chapter of one of the most closely watched transitions in recent grand prix history.

From Superbike king to MotoGP rookie

Razgatlıoğlu arrives in MotoGP with a résumé that commands attention.

Across 259 World Superbike races, he collected 78 wins, 81 pole positions, 174 podiums and three world titles, establishing himself as one of the era’s defining figures in production-based racing.

Now comes the harder test: adapting that success to a MotoGP prototype.

The Yamaha YZR-M1 presents a radically different challenge, from its carbon-fiber chassis and seamless gearbox to sophisticated electronics and Michelin tires that demand precision over aggression.

Building consistency, managing tires across race distance and refining corner-entry technique will be early priorities.

Razgatlıoğlu begins his MotoGP career with Pramac Racing, Yamaha’s factory-supported satellite team.

At the squad’s 2026 launch in Siena, Italy, Pramac unveiled its new livery and confirmed Razgatlıoğlu will race under the number 07, leaving behind the iconic #54 that defined his Superbike years.

“This is a completely new chapter,” Razgatlıoğlu said. “I wanted a new number because this story hasn’t been written yet.”

Dovizioso’s hand

One constant in Razgatlıoğlu’s preparation has been Andrea Dovizioso. The former MotoGP race winner and three-time championship runner-up has worked closely with Yamaha and the Turkish rider throughout the transition.

“Dovizioso is indispensable for me,” Razgatlıoğlu said at the Pramac launch. “He has enormous experience. Listening to him and learning from him is essential.”

Dovizioso, who spent years battling Marc Marquez at the front of MotoGP, has already cautioned Razgatlıoğlu that his trademark rear-wheel-heavy, aggressive style, so effective in World Superbike, must evolve to suit the M1’s characteristics.

That mentorship also extended to Razgatlıoğlu’s number change. After discussing it with Dovizioso, who famously raced with No. 4, Razgatlıoğlu settled on 07 after confirming its availability with Dorna.

Learning curve

Early struggles are expected. MotoGP rewards subtlety as much as bravery, and refining race pace will take time.

Yet Razgatlıoğlu is already thinking beyond his rookie season.

Major technical regulation changes arrive in 2027, including a shift from 1000cc to 850cc engines, reduced aerodynamics and tighter controls on ride-height devices.

The reset could narrow gaps across the grid, and present opportunity.

Pramac teammate Jack Miller has said Razgatlıoğlu does not need a mentor, pointing to his maturity and talent.

Even so, Dovizioso’s insight remains a key asset, especially with the grid’s ultimate benchmark still in place.