Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED) Adana representative Şendağ Öztoprak is working to increase women's interest in motorsports.

Öztoprak, the chief physician assistant and marketing and communication manager at a private hospital, has achieved numerous successes in karting races since starting in 2009.

Competing in some races where there were no female drivers, Öztoprak has won awards and, since becoming the TOSFED Adana representative, has begun efforts to introduce motorsports to women.

As the federation's sole female representative, Öztoprak aims to reach more women by organizing educational programs tailored to them, focusing on a sport traditionally viewed as male-dominated.

She told Anadolu Agency (AA) that she first drove a karting vehicle in 2009 and subsequently participated in races organized by TOSFED.

She highlighted her extensive experience as a karting inspector, boasting a collection of trophies amassed over 15 years.

Competing in both women's and men's categories, she emphasized her success against male racers, including a memorable third-place finish in Türkiye's Rotax Max Masters Challenge in 2010.

Her achievements also include a first-place victory in the Mahalli Karting Endurance Race in Istanbul in 2011 and recognition as the most improved pilot in the 2013 Prokart Istanbul Endurance Cup.

With 18 trophies, including 10 first-place finishes, she remains dedicated to her karting career.

Öztoprak lamented the absence of female karting athletes in Adana, expressing a desire to inspire more women to join the sport.

She highlighted the presence of numerous female athletes in their federation, particularly in off-road and rally driving.

She also pointed out the participation of female athletes in Izmir and Istanbul, underscoring that women capable of overcoming challenges can excel in motorsports.

As the sole female provincial representative among 33 federations, Öztoprak expressed immense pride in representing Adana.

She emphasized her commitment to addressing Adana's deficiency in racing tracks, intending to prioritize women as her first students once the track is established.

Öztoprak's ultimate goal is to increase female participation in karting and other motorsport disciplines, such as drift and drag events in Adana, highlighting the untapped potential of many successful women in the region.