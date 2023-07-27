The Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED) is basking in the glow of a roaring success as the nation's love for automobile sports reaches an all-time high.

Eren Üçlertoprağı, the president of TOSFED, expressed his delight at witnessing the escalating interest in this adrenaline-fueled domain and assured the world that their tireless efforts to fuel this passion will persist unabated.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Üçlertoprağı unveiled the exhilarating journey TOSFED has embarked on.

With a dazzling calendar that spanned 23 cities over 42 weeks, the federation has left tire marks of excitement across the nation.

Notably, Üçlertoprağı disclosed that they orchestrated multiple racing spectacles in three different cities during the same weekend.

Üçlertoprağı expressed profound gratitude for the burgeoning sponsorship landscape that has blossomed in recent years.

Embracing their commitment to reducing dependence on the state, TOSFED is making strides to carry the weight of their ambitions on their own shoulders.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has lent unwavering support, empowering TOSFED athletes to hoist the national flag high and achieve remarkable feats on the international stage.

Exuberantly recounting their triumphs abroad, Üçlertoprağı recounted a milestone moment where a young Turkish athlete secured a sensational 3rd place in a race featuring competitors from a staggering 140 countries.

This glorious achievement paved the way for their continued success in prestigious racing series held in countries like Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and France, where their athletes have skillfully claimed top honors.

Steering toward a captivating statistic, Üçlertoprağı proudly proclaimed that automobile sports, rivaled only by football, shares the global limelight with basketball as it enthralls audiences worldwide.

Türkiye itself bears witness to an ever-expanding fanbase, with each passing day igniting fresh sparks of interest.

Registration numbers are soaring, and karting is shattering records, painting an exhilarating portrait of growth that Üçlertoprağı couldn't be happier about.

Gracious in acknowledging the support bestowed by the state, Üçlertoprağı extended his hopes for the revival of the esteemed Istanbul Park sports facility.

This state-born vision holds immense promise for fueling the nation's love for automobile sports and providing a haven for aspiring athletes to excel.