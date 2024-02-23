In the small town of Inegöl in Bursa, Türkiye, preschoolers Rüzgar and Toprak Ceyhan have already amassed three trophies in motorcycle sports, thanks to their early start in the competition.

The sons of motorcycle mechanic Serkan Ceyhan and motorcycle instructor Kübra Ceyhan, 6-year-old Rüzgar Ceyhan and 5-year-old Toprak Ceyhan, began using two-wheeled vehicles at a very early age due to their father's profession.

Starting with bicycles at the age of 2 transitioning to appropriately sized motorcycles at the age of 4, the brothers attend the preschool of a private school in the town and experienced their first racing excitement in Izmir last year.

In their first race together, Toprak Ceyhan finished third in the "50 cc JR" category in the second leg of the 2023 Türkiye Circuit and Supermoto Championship, while his brother did not place.

In the third leg, Rüzgar secured second place and Toprak third place in the same category. With the three trophies under their belts, the brothers are continuing their training with their parent's support to win first place in the 2024 Türkiye Circuit and Supermoto Championship.

Rüzgar Ceyhan expressed his deep passion for motorcycles and racing in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Toprak Ceyhan also expressed that he has fun racing with his brother and Zayn Sofuoğlu, the son of Kenan Sofuoğlu, the captain of the Türkiye Motorcycle Federation National Teams.

Serkan Ceyhan, the father of Rüzgar and Toprak Ceyhan, highlighted his sons' rapid progress in motorcycle sports, achieving rankings within a year despite limited training areas.

He emphasized the importance of safety and equipment, acknowledging the challenges of obtaining gear like helmets, boots and jackets.

Ceyhan also noted the unique dynamic between his sons, describing how their sibling relationship transitions into a competitive spirit on the track, pushing each other to greater heights.

He expressed confidence in their future success and pledged his full support to help them reach their highest potential.

Ceyhan mentioned that he is practicing more frequently with his children in anticipation of this year's championship schedule, hoping to see the results of their efforts.

Kübra Ceyhan, the mother, shared that she remains calm and supportive during accidents, viewing them as learning experiences.

She recounted her joy when Rüzgar Ceyhan achieved second place in a race after initially missing a ranking.

The family, deeply involved in motorcycle sports due to their workshop, fully supports their children's passion.

They are committed to providing ongoing support for their success, appreciating the backing of their husband, families and the local government.