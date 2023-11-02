Bekir Yunus Uçar, president of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF), commended Turkish riders for their remarkable international performance despite injuries and technical challenges, declaring the season a memorable one.

Reflecting on the international achievements of Turkish athletes, Uçar expressed: "We have left a long season behind us. Our national athletes, led by Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, consistently made their mark on the podium across 12 different tracks worldwide, proudly hoisting our flag. We had hoped to celebrate a championship win on the centenary of our republic, but regrettably, we ended the season in second place."

Highlighting the exceptional achievements of the federation's 20th anniversary, Uçar added: "In the World Superbike and Supersport championships, we set a medal record with Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Can Öncü and Bahattin Sofuoğlu, representing our nation on the podium 40 times. It was a season marked by injuries and technical issues overall, but our athletes etched their tireless efforts into the memory of all who followed. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed, especially our athletes and TMF National Teams Captain Kenan Sofuoğlu."

In the realm of motorcycle racing, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu concluded the World Superbike Championship, while Öncü and Bahattin Sofuoğlu completed the World Supersport Championship.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu of Türkiye and the Yamaha WorldSBK team competes during the FIM Superbike World Championship at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Lagoa, Algarve, Portugal, Oct. 1, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Starting with the first race in Australia from Feb. 24-26, Turkish riders competed in Indonesia, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and the U.K. throughout the season.

After another set of races in Italy and Spain, they also tackled circuits in the Czech Republic, France and Portugal.

Over the course of 12 weeks, national athletes participated in two main races each.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the 2021 World Superbike Champion, trailed the Spanish rider Alvaro Bautista for the second consecutive season following his victory against Jonathan Rea last year, ending Rea's six-season reign.

In the seventh leg of the World Superbike Championship held in Italy, Toprak secured second place in the first race, marking his 100th podium finish in his WSBK career.

Throughout the season, Toprak accumulated seven first-place finishes, 20 second-place finishes and six third-place finishes, amassing 552 points, ultimately securing second place in the overall riders' standings.

From left to right, Alvaro Bautista of Spain and Aruba, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu of Türkiye and Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK, Kenan Sofuoğlu of Türkiye and Andrea Locatelli of Italy and Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK celebrate at the end of the Tissot Superpole Race during the 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, Imola, Italy, July 16, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

On the other hand, the Ducati rider, Spanish rider Bautista, clinched the World Superbike Championship with 628 points, securing his second consecutive Superbike championship title.

In preparation for the upcoming season, Toprak made a strategic move by changing teams. The national athlete is set to continue his WSBK races with the Rokit BMW Team in the 2024 World Superbike Championship.

National motorcyclist Bahattin Sofuoğlu clinched his first podium finish in the World Supersport Championship (WSSP) in Spain, securing third place in the first race of the fourth leg.

Bahattin Sofuoğlu of Türkiye competes in the 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, Barcelona, Spain, May 5, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Bahattin Sofuoğlu achieved his maiden victory in the WSSP at the Spanish leg, thereby ascending to the pinnacle of the podium.

Throughout the season, he secured third place on three occasions.

In the riders' standings, Bahattin concluded the season in sixth place with 168 points.

Öncü begins the season with a third-place finish in Australia, which marked his first podium of the season.

Subsequently, he claimed the top spot in the first race in Indonesia.

However, due to an injury, Öncü was forced to miss the fourth leg of the season in Spain.

After a lengthy rehabilitation process, he returned to the tracks at the ninth leg in France. Despite his prolonged absence, Öncü secured third place in the second race of the 12th and final leg of the Supersport season in Spain, concluding the season with a podium finish.

Öncü concluded the season in 13th place with 89 points.