The tracks will be abuzz with excitement this weekend as national motorcyclist, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, will compete at the World Superbike Championship, while fellow racers Can Öncü and Bahattin Sofuoğlu will be in Indonesia for the second leg of the season at the World Supersport Championship.

According to the official statement from the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF), the second stage of the World Superbike and Supersport Championships are set to take place over March 3-5 at the Pertamina Mandalika Track in Indonesia.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, determined to seize the championship title in the 2023 World Superbike Championship under the leadership of TMF National Teams captain Kenan Sofuoğlu, will be powering through the competition with the Pata Yamaha Prometeon team in Indonesia on Saturday, March 4 at 8:30 a.m (TSI).

The intrepid crescent and star motorcyclist will vie to reach the summit of glory in the superpole race at 5:30 on Sunday, and in the second adrenaline-filled race of the weekend at 8:30.

Indonesian adrenaline

Young motorcyclists Can Öncü and Bahattin Sofuoğlu will also be making an appearance in Indonesia for the second leg of the thrilling World Supersport Championship.

The two young Turkish speedsters, Can Öncü, representing Kawasaki Puccetti and MV Agusta Reparto Corse team's Bahattin Sofuoğlu, will be determined to take the tracks by storm.

Turkish superbike rider Bahattin Sofuoglu (L) of MV Agusta Reparto Corse and Italian rider Nicholas Spinelli (R) of VFT Racing Yamaha in action during WorldSBK Free Practice Two of the Superbike World Championship on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Feb. 24, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Both athletes will have their first race at Pertamina Mandalika Track on Saturday, March 4 at 7 a.m. and the second race of the weekend will be held at 7 a.m. the following day.

Turkish Motorcycle Federation President Bekir Yunus Uçar said, "Our national athletes made an awe-inspiring start to 2023 last week in Australia, eliciting cheers from the 46,000-strong crowd. Toprak, Can and Bahattin were particularly impressive in their head-to-head races, despite a few minor setbacks. Now, we have our sights set on Indonesia, where our athletes have shown a great amount of strength and determination."