Turkish motorcyclist, Deniz Öncü is gearing up for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix.

The event marks the fourth round of the esteemed International Motorcycle Federation (FIM) World Moto3 Championship, showcasing the pinnacle of global motorsports.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF), Öncü will represent the Red Bull KTM Ajo team at the Jerez-Angel Nieto Track.

The track is 4.42 (2.7 miles) kilometers long and the event is scheduled for this weekend.

Under TMF national team captain Kenan Sofuoğlu's supervision, Deniz will be competing in the Moto3 class.

He is expected to participate in the qualifying laps tomorrow, leading up to the main race on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, Deniz Öncü shared his thoughts on the upcoming event. "After two overseas races, we are returning to Europe to continue the season. I was very close to stepping on the podium in Jerez last year. Testing at this track in March will help us set up for the Grand Prix. I think in Jerez we can be strong and we will do our best from the first practice session. The team is performing well and we deserve a good result," he added.

With his impressive track record, Deniz Öncü is set to exhibit an impactful performance in the Spanish Grand Prix and the TMF.