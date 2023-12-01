Renowned Turkish motorcycle racer, Bahattin Sofuoğlu, is gearing up for the upcoming season of the World Supersport Championship (WSSP) with plans to make a strong start, armed with a bike enhanced with new components.

Competing under the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team, Sofuoğlu concluded the previous season in sixth place in the riders' standings with an impressive total of 168 points, wrapping up the championship at the end of October.

Sofuoğlu achieved his first podium victory in his WSSP career during the fourth leg of the previous season, securing a third-place finish in the initial race.

Later in the same event in Spain, he clinched victory in the second race, claiming the pinnacle of the podium.

Throughout the season, Sofuoğlu stood on the podium four times, including one first-place finish.

With the new season set to kick off in Australia from Feb. 23-25, Sofuoğlu aims to make a stellar beginning with his upgraded motorcycle, harboring ambitions to reach the top positions in the championship.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the Red Bull rider revealed that despite good preparation for the previous season, he faced challenges in the beginning.

Bahattin Sofuoğlu lines out his World Supersport Championship (WSSP) with AA, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 30, 2023. (AA Photo)

However, a victory in the fourth leg propelled him into a recovery phase, concluding the season with four podium appearances, one of which was a victory.

Reflecting on the past season, Sofuoğlu noted that while the midseason was positive, the beginning and end did not go well for him. He emphasized the need to enhance his motorcycle for the new season, saying: "Last season, my bike was good but not excellent. We need to be exceptional to achieve our goals. Other brands will make improvements, and we also need to make improvements. Our preseason tests will focus on these aspects. We'll try new components and strive to adapt. Our aim is to start the season well with these new parts."

Sofuoğlu mentioned that wet conditions during the winter hindered effective motorcycle training, leading him to engage in gym and bicycle workouts.

He revealed plans to initiate motorcycle training on dry surfaces, emphasizing the importance of improvements to compete at the highest level, adding: "All brands will make improvements. We will too, to reach our goals. Our objectives are clear, and we will work towards achieving them."